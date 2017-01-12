 
 

Emotional Joe Biden Surprised With Presidential Medal Of Freedom

Posted: Jan 12 2017, 4:48pm CST | in News | Latest Political News

 

Emotional Joe Biden Surprised with Presidential Medal Of Freedom
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

President Barack Obama surprised an extremely emotional Vice President Joe Biden earlier today by presenting him with the highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

"For your faith in your fellow Americans, for your love of country and for your lifetime of service that will endure through the generations, I'd like to ask the military aide to join us on stage," Obama said in the ceremony. "For my final time as President, I am pleased to award our nation's highest civilian honor, the Presidential Medal of Freedom."

Vice President Biden is one of the few people to have the Medal of Freedom with Distinction.

Biden, who had to turn his back to wipe his eyes when he learned the news, accepted the award but said that he does not believe it.

"This honor is not only well beyond what I deserve, but it's a reflection of the extent and generosity of your spirit," Biden said. "I don't deserve this but I know it came from the President's heart."

Before surprising the VP with the award, Obama talked about Biden, his wife Dr. Jill Biden, the Biden children, and the Biden grandchildren.

"This is the kind of family that built this country," Obama said. "That's why my family is honored to call ourselves honorary Bidens."

Obama notes that while he was surprised about the friendship that they formed, he believes that once their term is over, they will remain "forever binded as a family."

"If you can't admire Joe Biden as a person you've got a problem," Obama said, quoting a Republican senator. "He's as good a man as God ever created."

Biden, who was shocked, told the crowd that he has no "inkling" that anything out of the ordinary was going to happen. 

Watch the emotional moment below:

