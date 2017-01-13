Microsoft chops pricing for Windows 10 to grab cheap notebook market

If you have ever looked at the really cheap notebooks at your local electronics store, you might have noticed that the most basic of them don't typically have Windows on board. The reason for that is that Microsoft is often too expensive on its licensing requirements for cheap notebooks to be able to use the world's most popular PC operating system. What you will find is that most of the really inexpensive notebooks are running Chrome OS or maybe even Andorid.

That is about to change as it has leaked that Microsoft will be cutting its 2017 Windows 10 licensing rates for low-cost notebook computers. The new pricing will be in effect only for notebooks with screen sizes under 14.1-inches according to a company in the supply chain in Taiwan. The new 2017 licensing rates will go into effect on March 1 according to the source.

Exactly how much the rates are will depend on the type of notebook the manufacturer is making. Microsoft offers a different licensing price for high, mid, and low-range machines and rates vary depending on the type of notebook as well. If it's a 2-in-1 hybrid the price varies again.

The supply chain source says that Microsoft has lowered the cost of Windows 10 on the low-end entry-level notebooks specifically because of pressure it is under from machines running Chrome OS, an operating system that Google charges nothing to license to makers. That means that Chrome OS machines will still be cheaper than Windows machines, but at a close price parity between the two I think most people would prefer Windows. The source never offered the exact pricing Microsoft will put into effect in March.