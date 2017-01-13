 
 

Green Lantern Corps Movie Given The Go-Ahead

Posted: Jan 13 2017, 10:14am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

Credit: Greenlantern.wikia.com
 

Green Lantern Corps movie picked by Warner Bros and DC and will feature two human Lantern characters

Everyone was skeptical when DC did not specify what movies it will be releasing in the next five years contrary to Marvel’s very specific schedule. The DC Comics are full of loved superheroes and any character can become the next subject of the movies. With Wonder Woman stand alone movie to release this year followed by The Flash movie and Aquaman movies in works, another superhero was just picked to be featured in a movie.

Warner Bros and DC are making a move ahead to make a new screen version of Green Lantern which will feature not one but two human Lantern heroes namely, Hal Jordan and John Stewart.

Hal Jordan is known to most fans in the first Green Lantern movie played by Ryan Reynolds. Although the movie was not a success at the time but it did feature Jordan’s origin story of becoming a Green Lantern and his journey from being a reckless, cocky test pilot who's learned responsibility through becoming an intergalactic space cop.

John Stewart is the new addition. He is an African American Marine sniper before he joined the Lantern Corps and the story very much focuses on his relationship with Jordan and the Corps.

DC and Warner Bros. have tapped David Goyer to write the script with Justin Rhodes for Green Lantern Corps, according to Deadline. Goyerwill also be producing with DC heads Geoff Johns and Jon Berg exec producing.

It is not clear if Ryan Reynolds will reprise his role as Hal Jordan in Goyer’s adaptation of Green Lantern Corps. No cast has been confirmed as the project is still in the works but DC and Warner Bros. seem to be confident about the movie.

