Taylor Swift Wishes Zayn Malik Happy Birthday With New Music Video Teaser

“I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” was the surprise collaboration by Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik on the soundtrack of the upcoming Fifty Shades Darker movie. The track topped the iTunes and Apple Music stores.

Zayn even teased in an interview with SiriusXM's The Morning Mash Up on December 15 that there might even be a video to the soundtrack, reported US Weekly. We all remember how sensational Ellie Goulding’s Love Me Like You Do official video was.

While everyone was still a little double-minded about whether the video is coming, Taylor Swift might have confirmed all suspicions with her latest Instagram post.

Wishing Zayn Malik on his 24th birthday, Taylor posted a dark and blue picture of both the artists standing back to back, looking distant. She captioned the picture, "HAPPY Z DAY".

HAPPY Z DAY A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 12, 2017 at 4:50pm PST

As the only thing that the two have collaborated on, almost everyone thinks that the picture is from the music video of the track.

There was no hint of when the music video might release but there is now the confirmation that there is a music video and it will release just before the movie release. Other artists featured on the soundtrack are Nick Jonas, Nicki Minaj, John Legend, Sia, and Anderson East.