 
 

Rural Americans More Likely To Die From Leading Causes Of Mortality

Posted: Jan 13 2017, 10:41am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Getty Images
It seems that Americans living in rural areas are more likely to pass away from the leading causes of mortality.

Rural Americans are very much prone to die from the five leading causes of death including cardiac disease and cancer. This is in contrast to city dwellers who lead healthier lifestyles.

The study regarding this was funded by the CDC. The big five are: heart disease, cancer, accidental harm, respiratory disease and stroke. They accounted for 62% of the 1.6 million deaths in the USA during the span of 2014.  

In rural America, 70,000 of the deaths were due to carelessness and could have been prevented. 25,000 deaths were from cardiac arrest and 19,000 were from cancer.

Over 15% of the population of the US resides in rural areas. They comprise 46 million and end up more senescent, poverty-stricken and ill than their urban counterparts, according to Washington Post.

Among the reasons behind their health problems may be included: smoking, hypertension, overweight status and last but not least sedentary behavior. These country dwellers also don’t use seat belts in their vehicles. Their health insurance is minimal and they seldom pay their physicians a visit.  

The CDC study shows that a large portion of the deaths among the rural types could have been prevented with a little TLC. Yet such behavior was hardly forthcoming.

There were substantially more premature deaths. The wide contrast in health status between rural and urban dwellers is such that it can hardly be bridged.

In rustic settings, Americans are most in need of health services but get them on a sporadic basis. The alternatives are not very conducive to glowing health and general well-being. 

The rising mortality statistics that result from cardiac disease, stroke, diabetes, drug abuse, accidents and other causes led American life expectancy to decline in 2015.

This was an anomaly that had not occurred in the past 20 years. Smoking remains the main culprit for all the health problems faced by Americans in rural settings.

Smoking rates are higher in the countryside whereas they may have declined on an overall basis in America. Drug addiction, alcoholism and chemicals that harm the human body and mind also play their part in increasing human mortality rates in rural America.

Also car crashes and accidents were 50% higher in the bucolic settings. The southern and southwestern states face this situation and they bear the brunt of the burden of these leading causes of death.

More medical institutions that lend valuable services ought to be provided in rural areas and also health guidelines are a must. 

The Author

Sumayah Aamir
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

