 
 

No More Regional Locks On Nintendo Switch Software

Posted: Jan 13 2017, 11:05am CST | by , in News | Gaming Gear

 

No More Regional Locks On Nintendo Switch Software
 

This is the time to access all the games from your Nintendo console, no matter in which part of the world you reside, just sit in your cozy couch and hit the games.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

Nintendo polices have always been very strict when it comes to region locking, but that seems to be changing incase of Switch.

You heard it right! The Switch will now enable to play games from any part of the globe. This means that you can now play Japanese made games on your US-based console by importing them.

Region-specific hardware won’t be a necessity anymore, nor will the translated versions of certain games into English will be needed.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/32" rel="author">Ahmed Humayun</a>
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Nintendo Switch Online Multiplayer Will Not Be Free Of Cost

Nintendo Switch Online Multiplayer Will Not Be Free Of Cost

1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch Is All Set to Be Launched on March 3 For $300

The Nintendo Switch Is All Set to Be Launched on March 3 For $300

1 hour ago

Sony Announces PS4 Slim

Sony Announces PS4 Slim

Sep 7 2016, 2:26pm CDT

Check Out The PS4 Slim Unboxing

Check Out The PS4 Slim Unboxing

Sep 4 2016, 1:36pm CDT

The 3D Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Have Been Released

The 3D Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Have Been Released

34 minutes ago

Latest Report Claims No Button On Galaxy S8/S8 Plus:Only the Plus S8 to Feature A Dual Camera

Latest Report Claims No Button On Galaxy S8/S8 Plus:Only the Plus S8 to Feature A Dual Camera

49 minutes ago

Rural Americans More Likely to Die from Leading Causes of Mortality

Rural Americans More Likely to Die from Leading Causes of Mortality

1 hour ago

Taylor Swift Wishes Zayn Malik Happy Birthday With New Music Video Teaser

Taylor Swift Wishes Zayn Malik Happy Birthday With New Music Video Teaser

1 hour ago

EU Proposes Legal Status and Kill Switch for Robots

EU Proposes Legal Status and Kill Switch for Robots

1 hour ago

Green Lantern Corps Movie Given the Go-Ahead

Green Lantern Corps Movie Given the Go-Ahead

1 hour ago

Planet Nine may be a Rogue Planet

Planet Nine may be a Rogue Planet

2 hours ago

Deadpool 2: Three Supporting Character are Returning

Deadpool 2: Three Supporting Character are Returning

2 hours ago

Alien Moon Explored by Huygens

Alien Moon Explored by Huygens

3 hours ago

Nintendo Switch Launch Inventory Starts To Sell Out

Nintendo Switch Launch Inventory Starts To Sell Out

3 hours ago

Scientists Tie the Tightest Molecular Knot Ever

Manchester Scientists Tie the Tightest Knot Ever

3 hours ago


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Gaming Gear

Nintendo Switch Online Multiplayer Will Not Be Free Of Cost

Nintendo Switch Online Multiplayer Will Not Be Free Of Cost

1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch Is All Set to Be Launched on March 3 For $300

The Nintendo Switch Is All Set to Be Launched on March 3 For $300

1 hour ago

Sony Announces PS4 Slim

Sony Announces PS4 Slim

Sep 7 2016, 2:26pm CDT

Check Out The PS4 Slim Unboxing

Check Out The PS4 Slim Unboxing

Sep 4 2016, 1:36pm CDT

More Gaming Gear Stories



Latest News

The 3D Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Have Been Released

The 3D Renders of the Samsung Galaxy S8 Have Been Released

34 minutes ago

Latest Report Claims No Button On Galaxy S8/S8 Plus:Only the Plus S8 to Feature A Dual Camera

Latest Report Claims No Button On Galaxy S8/S8 Plus:Only the Plus S8 to Feature A Dual Camera

49 minutes ago

Nintendo Switch Online Multiplayer Will Not Be Free Of Cost

Nintendo Switch Online Multiplayer Will Not Be Free Of Cost

1 hour ago

The Nintendo Switch Is All Set to Be Launched on March 3 For $300

The Nintendo Switch Is All Set to Be Launched on March 3 For $300

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.