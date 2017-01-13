No More Regional Locks On Nintendo Switch Software

This is the time to access all the games from your Nintendo console, no matter in which part of the world you reside, just sit in your cozy couch and hit the games.

Nintendo polices have always been very strict when it comes to region locking, but that seems to be changing incase of Switch.

Nintendo will not apply region-locking to #NintendoSwitch software.— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 13, 2017

You heard it right! The Switch will now enable to play games from any part of the globe. This means that you can now play Japanese made games on your US-based console by importing them.

Region-specific hardware won’t be a necessity anymore, nor will the translated versions of certain games into English will be needed.