2017 Toyota Prius C Adds Safety Technology

Toyota has launched the Safety Sense-C system in its Prius 2017. The 2017 Toyota Prius will come in a refreshing style and a new pair of alloy standard wheels that were not introduced before.

2017 Toyota Prius will be most affordable hybrid model by the company which is going to support an upgraded safety system as well. The car has gotten a roomy and versatile interior which is in contrast to the previous models. Along with that it has been given Entune which is a totally brand new audio and multimedia system.

2017 Toyota Prius c is regarded as one of the most affordable and efficient hybrid models all around the world. The 2017 Toyota Prius c is the smallest hybrid car offered by company and the new model will come with the TSS-C system.

The TSS-C system stands for Toyota Safety Sense C which includes driver-assist technology that helps in proper driving in the safest way. The TSS-C system will have a Pre Collision System, Lane Collision System, Lane Departure Assist and the Automatic High Beams.

The car has been given a new design as well. It has gotten a new rear bumper, a new front fascia, side rock panel that are newly designed and a blacked out rear spoiler as well.

All these inclusions have given the 2017 Prius C a new and sporty look that was not present earlier. All the variants of the car will have new set of alloy wheels as well.

The Toyota Safety Sense is specially designed to avoid front collision, helping to maintain driving in the single lane and enhancement of road safety during the drive at night time. It is also being said that Toyota will introduce automatic braking system by year 2018.