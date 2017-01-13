Alien Megastructure Star May Have Eaten One or More Planets

In 2009 scientists discovered the Tabby’s star also known as the KIC 84622852 or the Boyajian’s Star. Ever since its discovery by the Kepler Space Telescope its activities have been tracked by scientist.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

What makes this star so interesting is the dipping or dimming light surrounding it. The light pattern surrounding the star some 1,500 light years away from Earth is least to say strange and mysterious.

Scientist previously believed the irregular light patterns indicate an unusual object is orbiting the planet. The recommendations were also subjected to many strange alien theories.

Some science fiction fans believed aliens have built a mega-structure like a huge sphere of solar panels around the star to harness energy, according to NewScientist.

Other theories formulated by the scientist indicated the star had a large number of comets orbiting it which led to the erratic light. Others argued the star was merely extremely active, thus it was emitting periodic and gigantic outbursts.

After so many years of baffling theories one theory seems to be making some logical sense. It is being suggested Tabby’s star consumed a planet about 10,000 years ago which led to the secular dimming behavior.

The consumption of a planetary body or bodies into KIC 8462852 is responsible for the unusual lights emitted by the star. The research paper with the new theory was published by researchers from the Columbia University and UC Berkley.

If Tabby’s star did consume a planet by the laws of physics it would definitely have caused the planet to suddenly brighten erratically. The research paper also suggested the star would dim gradually and return to its natural state, which coincides with the star’s dimming since October 2015.