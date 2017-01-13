Avatar Roadster Production Model Revealed at Autosport International Show

The new Avatar Roadster has been launched at the Auto sport International show. It is claimed by the company that it will have the ability to produce 500bhp per ton.

The already present Decon produced model is laced with a 2.0 or a 2.3 liter Ford Ecobost engine. This engine is similar to that of the one used in Zenos E10 S and E10 R.

The new Avatar Roadster will use a 2.0 liter engine that will have the capacity to produce 250bhp. The top speed provided by this car is 145mph and it has the ability to achieve 0-60mph in mere 4 seconds.

Another variant will be a 2.3 liter engine variant with an output of 350bhp which will have the ability to go from 0-60mph in 3.6 seconds. It will have a top speed of 165mph, according to AutoCar.

Both of these variants weigh about695kg. This means that a more potent variant of the car will have the ability to produce 500bhp per ton.

The Avatar Roadster’s light weight is available due to the use of stiff tubular space frame chassis with a fiberglass body panel. This has a major role in reducing the overall weight of the car.

The fuel tank of Avatar Roadster has been carefully positioned as well and the idea of a five speed gearbox had been taken from Porsche Boxster.

Avatar has made sure that the practicality of thus car is enhanced in every way possible. This is the reason that they have made over 100 changes in the different dimensions of car making it look like the latest version.

Its geometry has been looked upon and a number of adjustments have given it a great cabin space too. A racing version of the car will be available too.