 
 

Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild To Launch With Nintendo Switch

Posted: Jan 13 2017, 2:13pm CST

 

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Launch with Nintendo Switch
Credit: Nintendo
 

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, as we predicted, will be a Nintendo Switch launch title. The fate of the game was somewhat suspect after localization issues popped up last year. This will be the 19th main installment in the long-running series, however, and it was almost unthinkable that the Switch could successfully launch without it.

Still, the game will launch on March 3, 2017, with the rest of the console.

The company announced the release date for both the new console and the availability of the Breath of the Wild game during a live stream last night. The Nintendo of America Twitter account announced that the game would also be released for Wii U on March 3, 2017.

Not much is known about this newest addition to the Zelda saga. It was initially announced back in 2013 but wasn't even named until E3 in 2016 when Nintendo brought a playable demo and fans went crazy.

What we do know shows that Breath of the Wild may actually be extremely different from what we've encountered before. The game has an open-world design, not unlike some of the other popular role-playing games. Still, it deviates in that it has crafting and other survival features that add a new feeling to the game.

