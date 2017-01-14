 
 

Moon Express Fully Funded For Trip To The Moon

Posted: Jan 14 2017, 1:45pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Moon Express Fully Funded for Trip to the Moon
Credit: Moon Express
 

In a Google Lunar XPrize Race, a Private Team got $45 Million Funds

Recently, news revealed that Florida based team Moon Express collected more than $45 million for their journey to the moon. The team has all resources to land to moon, said Moon Express co-founder and CEO Bob Richards.

GLXP also offered $20 million to the private funded team that landed the spacecraft to moon. The spacecraft covers the distance as 500 meters on the lunar surface, crafting high resolution image beam to earth.

Another team gets $5 million, and $5 million more is available for other accomplishments, as a total making $30 million. GLXP will expire after Dec. 31, 2017, if not claimed before the date.

Other than Moon Express the teams included in this competition are SpaceIL from Israel, Japan's Hakuto, India-based Team Indus as well as the international collaboration Synergy Moon.

Moon Express does not only want to win GLXP, instead it plans to fly different missions to moon to explore several satellite resources, said Richard. Moon Express made contract for 5 rockets from Rocket Lab USA that’s a new company in the launch area.

Moon Express’ lander will be carried by Rocket Lab's Electron booster. The lander named MX-IE will fly its engines to the moon. Moon Express will conduct spacecraft test at Cape Canaveral’s 17, and 18 Space Launch Complex, according to Space.com.

This is a unique competition because the participants have to get 90 percent of funds from private sources. In other way you can say that it’s a profit driven business plan. The team aims at expanding social and economic sphere of the earth to the moon.

The team hopes that its journey will include an economical lunar exploration and will disclose new development for different people in the industry, including students, scientists, space agencies and commercial interests, said Richards. He also said that their robotic missions will help them use lunar water for making rocket fuel.

