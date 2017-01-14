 
 

SpaceX Aims To Regain Momentum With New Rocket Launch

Posted: Jan 14 2017, 2:09pm CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

SpaceX aims to regain momentum with new rocket launch
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The American SpaceX rocket company faces a crucial test on Saturday with its latest rocket launch - the first since a rocket exploded in a ball of flames last September on a Florida launch pad.

Don't Miss: The Best CES 2017 Gadgets

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to blast off from the Vandenberg Air Force Base near Lompoc, California at 9.54 a.m. It is loaded with satellites to deploy in space, CBS News reported.

On September 1 during a pre-launch test at Cape Canaveral, Florida, a SpaceX Falcon 9 exploded on the launch pad, destroying the $62 million rocket and a nearly $200 million satellite.

Company founder Elon Musk called it the most difficult failure in SpaceX's history.

Gwynne Shotwell, president and chief operating officer of SpaceX, said a lot is at stake as the company rolls its new rocket to the launch pad in California.

"This will be a tough flight for us coming back after our event on September 1," Shotwell told CBS News.

SpaceX said it has fixed the problem with the rocket's helium tank that caused last year's explosion.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Obama Thanks NASA for Carrying his Signature to Mars

Obama Thanks NASA for Carrying his Signature to Mars

1 hour ago

Moon Express Fully Funded for Trip to the Moon

1 hour ago

Eating Chili Pepper could Help you Live Longer: Study

Eating Chili Pepper could Help you Live Longer: Study

1 hour ago

Northeast US is Warming Faster than Rest of the World: Study

Northeast US is Warming Faster than Rest of the World: Study

6 hours ago

WhatsApp Denies Encrypted Messages can be Intercepted

WhatsApp Denies Encrypted Messages can be Intercepted

1 hour ago

US Defense Department Gives Microsoft Azure and Office 365 DOD L5 Authorization

US Defense Department Gives Microsoft Azure and Office 365 DOD L5 Authorization

1 hour ago

Spinning Ice Disc Appears in Michigan River

Spinning Ice Disc Appears in Michigan River

9 hours ago

3,400 Year Old Tombs with Unusual Remains Discovered in Egypt

3,400-Year-Old Tombs with Unusual Remains Discovered in Egypt

13 hours ago

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Launch with Nintendo Switch

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Launch with Nintendo Switch

1 day ago, 2:13pm CST

Nissan Chooses London to Test Autonomous Nissan Leaf

Nissan Chooses London to Test Autonomous Nissan Leaf

1 day ago, 2:05pm CST

Avatar Roadster Production Model Revealed at Autosport International Show

Avatar Roadster Production Model Revealed at Autosport International Show

1 day ago, 2:00pm CST

Nintendo Switch Resellers Already Pop-Up

Nintendo Switch Resellers Already Pop-Up

1 day ago, 1:56pm CST

Alien Megastructure Star May Have Eaten One or More Planets

Alien Megastructure Star May Have Eaten One or More Planets

1 day ago, 1:49pm CST

Ford Also Recalls 800000 More Vehicles for Faulty Takata Airbags

Ford Also Recalls 800000 More Vehicles for Faulty Takata Airbags

1 day ago, 1:25pm CST

Astronauts Upgrade ISS Power Systems During Second Spacewalk

1 day ago, 1:22pm CST


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Latest Science News

Obama Thanks NASA for Carrying his Signature to Mars

Obama Thanks NASA for Carrying his Signature to Mars

1 hour ago

Moon Express Fully Funded for Trip to the Moon

1 hour ago

Eating Chili Pepper could Help you Live Longer: Study

Eating Chili Pepper could Help you Live Longer: Study

1 hour ago

Northeast US is Warming Faster than Rest of the World: Study

Northeast US is Warming Faster than Rest of the World: Study

6 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

WhatsApp Denies Encrypted Messages can be Intercepted

WhatsApp Denies Encrypted Messages can be Intercepted

1 hour ago

Obama Thanks NASA for Carrying his Signature to Mars

Obama Thanks NASA for Carrying his Signature to Mars

1 hour ago

US Defense Department Gives Microsoft Azure and Office 365 DOD L5 Authorization

US Defense Department Gives Microsoft Azure and Office 365 DOD L5 Authorization

1 hour ago

Moon Express Fully Funded for Trip to the Moon

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.