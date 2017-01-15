 
 

Wearable Sensors Can Tell When You’re Getting Sick

Posted: Jan 15 2017, 8:14am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Wearable Sensors can Tell When you’re Getting Sick
Researcher Michael Snyder was wearing seven biosensors collecting data about his health. Credit: Steve Fisch
 

New study checks the accuracy of popular wearable devices

The last decade has seen a rapid increase in wearable sensing and monitoring devices. By revealing a lot about what is happening inside a person, these wearable devices can assist people in maintaining their health. But right now, there is not enough evidence to evaluate whether these devices actually work.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

Recently, researchers from Stanford University School of Medicine conducted a large-scale study to assess the reliability of these high tech devices. Researchers found that wearable sensors that monitor heart rate, skin temperature and other variables can actually help track our health and can let us know when we are getting sick.

Researchers arrived at the conclusion after collecting 2 billion measurements from 60 people. The measurements included weight; heart rate; oxygen in the blood; skin temperature and day to day activities. The idea was to determine baseline medical information about the people participating in the study.

Researchers found that this information can actually help detect abnormal changes in a person’s body which can lead to the onset of infections, inflammations and other diseases.

“I was very impressed with all the data that was collected. There's a lot here—a lot of sensors and a lot of different data on each person," said Eric Topol, professor of genomics at the Scripps Research Institute, who was not involved in the study.

“The fact that you can pick up infections by monitoring before they happen is very proactive.”

For the study, participants used those health-tech devices that are commonly available in the market.

Lead study researcher Michael Snyder was also among those participants who helped check the accuracy and reliability of wearable devices. As the part of the study, he was wearing seven biosensors during a flight to Norway for vacation when he noticed that his heart rate and blood-oxygen levels were abnormal. The readings did not return to normal even when the flight landed and he ended up having a fever.

In another instance, Snyder suspected that he had been bitten by a tick during a visit to rural Massachusetts. Tests also confirmed that he was indeed been infected with Lyme disease. His wearable biosensors picked up the infection even before he knew he was sick.

Snyder explains the technology this way.

“Your car has 400 sensors and dashboard lights go on when a problem occurs like the engine starts overheating or you are nearly running out of gas.”

He added. “In the future, you will have multiple sensors relaying information to your smartphone, which will become your health dashboard. Alerts will go off with elevated heart rate over your normal level and heart beat abnormalities will be detected – these will enable early detection of disease, perhaps even before you can detect it yourself.”

The findings of the study were published in journal PLOS Biology.

 

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

New Technology can Diagnose Diseases using Cell Phone Photos

New Technology can Diagnose Diseases using Cell Phone Photos

2 hours ago

Sulphuric Acid Clouds caused Darkness, cold, killing Dinosaurs

Sulphuric Acid Clouds caused Darkness, cold, killing Dinosaurs

5 hours ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

6 hours ago

Instagram Maybe Promoting Hookah Use: Study

Instagram Maybe Promoting Hookah Use: Study

11 hours ago

Why Uber is bullish on Carpooling, Ride-sharing in India

Why Uber is bullish on Carpooling, Ride-sharing in India

5 hours ago

WhatsApp Denies Encrypted Messages can be Intercepted

WhatsApp Denies Encrypted Messages can be Intercepted

19 hours ago, 2:11pm CST

SpaceX aims to regain momentum with new rocket launch

SpaceX aims to regain momentum with new rocket launch

19 hours ago, 2:09pm CST

Obama Thanks NASA for Carrying his Signature to Mars

Obama Thanks NASA for Carrying his Signature to Mars

19 hours ago, 2:06pm CST

US Defense Department Gives Microsoft Azure and Office 365 DOD L5 Authorization

US Defense Department Gives Microsoft Azure and Office 365 DOD L5 Authorization

19 hours ago, 1:54pm CST

Moon Express Fully Funded for Trip to the Moon

19 hours ago, 1:45pm CST

Eating Chili Pepper could Help you Live Longer: Study

Eating Chili Pepper could Help you Live Longer: Study

19 hours ago, 1:23pm CST

Northeast US is Warming Faster than Rest of the World: Study

Northeast US is Warming Faster than Rest of the World: Study

1 day ago, 8:30am CST

Spinning Ice Disc Appears in Michigan River

Spinning Ice Disc Appears in Michigan River

1 day ago, 5:31am CST

3,400 Year Old Tombs with Unusual Remains Discovered in Egypt

3,400-Year-Old Tombs with Unusual Remains Discovered in Egypt

1 day ago, 2:08am CST

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Launch with Nintendo Switch

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Launch with Nintendo Switch

1 day ago, 2:13pm CST


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Latest Science News

New Technology can Diagnose Diseases using Cell Phone Photos

New Technology can Diagnose Diseases using Cell Phone Photos

2 hours ago

Sulphuric Acid Clouds caused Darkness, cold, killing Dinosaurs

Sulphuric Acid Clouds caused Darkness, cold, killing Dinosaurs

5 hours ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

6 hours ago

Instagram Maybe Promoting Hookah Use: Study

Instagram Maybe Promoting Hookah Use: Study

11 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

New Technology can Diagnose Diseases using Cell Phone Photos

New Technology can Diagnose Diseases using Cell Phone Photos

2 hours ago

Sulphuric Acid Clouds caused Darkness, cold, killing Dinosaurs

Sulphuric Acid Clouds caused Darkness, cold, killing Dinosaurs

5 hours ago

Why Uber is bullish on Carpooling, Ride-sharing in India

Why Uber is bullish on Carpooling, Ride-sharing in India

5 hours ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

6 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.