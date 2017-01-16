 
 

84 Lumber Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

Building material supplier 84 Lumber will advertise the first time in the Super Bowl.

The 84 Lumber Super Bowl 2017 ad will be the first Big Game commercial for the building material supplier. Founded in 1956, 84 Lumber Company is the nation’s leading privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings.

84 Lumber operates more than 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops, and engineered wood produc centers in 30 states, representing the top 130 markets in the country. 

“For 60 years, this has been a company defined by its people, entrepreneurs who see opportunity where others don’t,” said Maggie Hardy Magerko, 84 Lumber owner and president. “Our next 60 years will be no different. That’s why we’re casting a wider net; we want the world to know 84 Lumber is the place for people who don’t always fit nicely into a box.”

84 Lumber’s Super Bowl 2017 commercial is the launch of a national recruiting campaign for the company’s management training program. The campaign is targeting males’ ages 20 to 29 that want to take control of their careers and embody the entrepreneurial spirit that runs rampant at 84 Lumber.

84 Lumber’s agency partner in a variety of capacities for nearly a decade, Brunner, is handling creative, public relations, digital, social media, and media buying. Award-winning director Cole Webley will direct the 90-second spot that will air just before halftime. The company, agency, and director remain tight-lipped on the creative details, but say the purpose is to incite a broader conversation about careers in the home building industry.

“Our industry is going through a period of extreme disruption,” Hardy Magerko continues. “And I’ve always preferred to be the one doing the disrupting, rather than the one being disrupted. But to do that, we need to hire and train people differently. We don’t need more people interested in doing the same thing that’s always been done. We need more people interested in creating their own path for themselves and for 84 Lumber.”

The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list is now also listing 84 Lumber as a brand that will get a Super Bowl 2017 commercial. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

