84 Lumber Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

The 84 Lumber Super Bowl 2017 ad will be the first Big Game commercial for the building material supplier. Founded in 1956, 84 Lumber Company is the nation’s leading privately held supplier of building materials, manufactured components, and industry-leading services for single- and multi-family residences and commercial buildings.

84 Lumber operates more than 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops, and engineered wood produc centers in 30 states, representing the top 130 markets in the country.

“For 60 years, this has been a company defined by its people, entrepreneurs who see opportunity where others don’t,” said Maggie Hardy Magerko, 84 Lumber owner and president. “Our next 60 years will be no different. That’s why we’re casting a wider net; we want the world to know 84 Lumber is the place for people who don’t always fit nicely into a box.”

84 Lumber’s Super Bowl 2017 commercial is the launch of a national recruiting campaign for the company’s management training program. The campaign is targeting males’ ages 20 to 29 that want to take control of their careers and embody the entrepreneurial spirit that runs rampant at 84 Lumber.

84 Lumber’s agency partner in a variety of capacities for nearly a decade, Brunner, is handling creative, public relations, digital, social media, and media buying. Award-winning director Cole Webley will direct the 90-second spot that will air just before halftime. The company, agency, and director remain tight-lipped on the creative details, but say the purpose is to incite a broader conversation about careers in the home building industry.

“Our industry is going through a period of extreme disruption,” Hardy Magerko continues. “And I’ve always preferred to be the one doing the disrupting, rather than the one being disrupted. But to do that, we need to hire and train people differently. We don’t need more people interested in doing the same thing that’s always been done. We need more people interested in creating their own path for themselves and for 84 Lumber.”

