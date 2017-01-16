LG to equip new flagship smartphone with heatpipes

Smartphone makers have opened their eyes to the potential for smartphones to overheat and catch fire after Samsung has lost massive sums of money and confidence from consumers over the recalls and fire risks associated with its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone. Samsung competitor LG Electronics has announced that its new flagship smartphone will have a new safety feature.

The new flagship device is the G6 and it will be unveiled at Mobile World Congress next month. Inside that smartphone will be copper heatpipes designed to carry heat away from components such as the CPU to help prevent any overheating and the potential for fire. Heat pipes have been used in laptop and desktop PCs for many years.

LG says that the new heat pipe construction will lower the temperature of the processor inside the smartphone by 6-10% via heat dispersion and will help prevent excessive heat from reaching the battery cell. LG is putting greater effort into the safety testing of the new handset to avoid any issues like those Samsung has dealt with of late. This is in part due to the higher heat its battery packs will be exposed to.

LG says that the G6 battery will be exposed to around 150 degree Celsius temperatures, most smartphones in the US and Europe are exposed to 130 degrees Celsius. LG has previously stated that the G6 will have a 5.7-inch screen and wide-angle camera lens. We will learn all the details on the phone when MWC 2017 kicks off.