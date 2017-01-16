DB Cooper Tie Suggests He was a Boeing Worker

A group of experts have found clues as to the notoriety of D.B. Cooper in the airplane hijacking incident. All it took was a clip-on tie. One of the ties that belonged to D.B. Cooper indicates that he probably worked for the Boeing corporation.

This is the same D.B. Cooper who hijacked a Boeing airplane and later on jumped out via a parachute. His whereabouts have been a mystery after that incident.

D.B. Cooper was an aerospace industry worker. After the team of researchers analyzed his JC Penney tie with an electron microscope, they found small bits of cerium, strontium sulfide and unalloyed titanium on it.

Such elements are hard to come by except for on the uniforms of people employed in the aerospace industry.

“These are what they call rare earth elements. They’re used in very narrow fields, for very specific things,” Tom Kaye, lead researcher for the Citizen Sleuths group told King5.

Boeing utilized these elements in the 60s and 70s. That was when the corporation made the Super Sonic Transport plane in Washington State. It is indeed possible that Cooper was a Boeing employee who wore that tie to his job daily.

One of the research experts said that the tie must have been on Cooper’s neck when he entered the environment related to his career. Cooper was surely an engineer or a manager in one of the many plants of the Boeing corporation.

The FBI has sealed the Cooper case. It found no way to resolve the mystery of who D.B. Cooper was in the first place. Also his exact location remains an enigma.

The analysis done by the researchers may have turned out some vital clues but that is exactly what they are – just clues – and they don’t lead straight to the criminal responsible for hijacking the plane.

A forensic report on the tie will be issued soon. D.B. Cooper simply went on board the Boeing plane which was headed from Portland, Oregon to Seattle on November 24th, 1971.

After divulging the fact that he had a bomb in his briefcase, he managed to obtain $200,000 from the FBI and parachuted to some unknown spot from the airplane. Even after 45 years, which have elapsed since the event, the FBI has not been able to identify who Cooper was in the first place.

His strange and mysterious case remains the only one of its kind which has not been solved yet. The passengers on board the plane said that Cooper seemed to be in familiar territory on the plane.