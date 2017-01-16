Samsung Galaxy Note 7 battery was main cause of fires finds probe

Samsung has lost huge amounts of money and lots of consumer confidence in the wake of the two recalls of its Galaxy Note 7 smartphone due to fire risk. Samsung has been conducting a probe to determine what exactly caused the fires in the Galaxy Note 7 devices and the findings have now been made public by a source claiming to be familiar with the investigation. Samsung's probe has found that the battery was the main cause of the Note 7 fires reports Reuters.

Analysts think that Samsung has to come clean about the specific causes of the fires to regain consumer confidence. "They've got to make sure they come clean and they've got to reassure buyers as to why this won't happen again," said Bryan Ma, Singapore-based analyst for researcher IDC.

Samsung is expected to officially announce the cause of the fires and to outline what it plans to do to prevent this sort of fire risk from happening in future devices. The financial toll on Samsung after the to recalls has reached $5.2 billion. IDC's Ma notes that he doesn't expect Samsung to blame a supplier, he states that Samsung may not have given enough room for the battery inside.

Samsung previously stated that it would examine all aspects of the phone, including design and software. Samsung also promised to hire third-party firms as part of the investigation.