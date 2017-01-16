 
 

Prince Charles Co-Authors A 52-Page Ladybird Book On Climate Change

Posted: Jan 16 2017, 6:48am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Prince Charles Co-Authors a 52-Page Ladybird Book on Climate Change
  • Prince Charles is One of the Authors of a Book on Global Warming
 

Prince Charles happens to be one of the authors of a book on global warming.

None other than Prince Charles happens to be one of the co-authors of a Ladybird book on climate change. The publication lays out the global crises that have arisen and offers various solutions to them. It is basically a compendium for mature people.

Yet it is written in the style of children’s books. Thus it very clearly illustrates the list of topics that are in fact quite complex in their nature. 

It is a 52 page long guide that has Tony Juniper and Emily Shuckburgh as its main authors. The former is the director of the organization known as Friends of the Earth. He has spoken  of how it is his wish that this edition have a lasting impact on the human psyche.

While Ladybird publications began being issued for reading pleasure in the 60s and 70s, they have enjoyed a recent surge in popularity. A range of books on a lighter note for adults are being churned out. These include books on the mid-life crisis and hangovers. 

Experts explain complicated stuff in the simplest of ways in these books. Prince Charles figures in all this in a very prominent manner. He previously co-authored a book titled “Harmony: A New Way of Looking at Our World”.

He has also written a book on his own which bears the title “The Old Man of Lochnagar”. As for Mr. Juniper, he told the Mail Online that HRH Prince Charles and his female co-author Emily had to engage in some backbreaking labor in order to make sure that the readers got the gist of what global warming was all about.

The points and the pictures were synchronized with great difficulty. While it looked simple enough by the end, it took a lot of patience and hard work to undergo completion.  

That this is a work of fact and not fiction meant that the authors had to be doubly careful that they not add anything superfluous in it. The book will be on the shelves of bookshops by 26th January. It will undergo reviews by various distinguished members of the environmental community.

The other two books which are a part of the series are titled Quantum Mechanics and Evolution respectively. While there is always the fear that these works will be taken with a grain of salt, it is entirely possible that they may build a place for themselves in public opinion via their inherent wisdom and lucidity.

