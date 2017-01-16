 
 

Japan Fails To Launch Mini Rocket - Watch

Posted: Jan 16 2017, 6:59am CST

 

The world's mini-rocket SS-520 carrying a mini satellite for observation of the Earth's surface is launched from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency Uchinoura Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture, southwestern Japan, on January 15, 2017. Japan's space agency aborted a mission to use a mini-rocket to send a satellite into orbit after the spacecraft stopped sending data to ground control shortly after liftoff. Photo Credit: STR/AFP/Getty Images
Japan’s mini rocket had to carry micro satellite of about 35 cm. tall and 3kg in weight, but the launch failed.

According to JAXA, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, the communication system got problems after the launch that terminated second booster, throwing the rocket into Uchinoura’s southeast sea.

First the launch was late this week due to weather. The launch could be a proof for Japan's micro-satellite and mini-rocket technology, that’s cheaper than others.

Different Japanese’ firms worked for this rocket mission, said JAXA public relations officer Takayuki Tomobe while talking to CNN. He also said that it’s a small step as we want bigger steps for a launch after this success.

JAXA’s launch was opposite to Space X launch that sent falcon 9 rocket with 10 satellites into the space. The rocket also had a smooth landing and overall it had three successes, including launch, satellites, and landing.

But, JAXA’s mini launch failed, because its communication system failed. The rocket fired the SS-520 rocket at 0833 JST on Sunday at its Uchinoura Space Center in southern Japan, but could not get data from the rocket,said officials at JAXA, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency communication.

Length of the rocket was 35 feet, diameter was 50 cm. and it carried 3 kg weight. The satellite was meant to take earth’s images and several other data.

The first stage got well, but the second stagefailed due to communications system. The failure occurred due to weather conditions as there were strong winds. So, rocket launch failed and was postponed on Jan 11 2017, reported JAXA,Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency communication.

JAXA engineers hope that they will soon be able to launch the rocket again, and this time with success. The agency will keep an eye on weather conditions along with other details for a successful launch.

