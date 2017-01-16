12 Signs of Breast Cancer Explained on Lemons

The signs are very clear. They indicate the presence of breast cancer. It could be an odd lump. Or it could be dimpled skin. Yet many females remain ignorant regarding the early signs of tumors in the mammary glands.

Thus Corrine Beaumont, who is a youthful designer, managed to kickstart the “Know Your Lemons” campaign. This smart and savvy way of checking whether you have breast cancer or not has done the rounds of Facebook recently. It has been shared more than 32,000 times on Mark Zuckerberg’s brainchild.

Corrine tragically lost both her paternal and maternal grandmother to breast cancer. They were 40 and 62 years of age when they passed away.

When Corrine saw that crystal clear information on the matter was scant, she decided to do something about it. So she selected lemons as her chosen objects to illustrate breast cancer signs.

The eggbox of lemons she showed in her campaign are meant to inform in a light manner and not make the concerned women even more anxious in the process. Since knowledge is power, to be forewarned is to be forearmed.

Lemons were the ideal metaphor for female breasts in Corrine’s campaign. Since many females show modesty and feel uncomfortable regarding looking at pictures of feminine mammary glands, Corrine decided to substitute lemons for breasts.

This worked wonderfully and served as a symbolic stand-in for breasts. She hopes that females will lose their fear of the disease once they take in the information given by her campaign.

Even those women who don’t know how to read or write will be able to examine their breasts and match them with the signs of breast cancer shown on the lemons in the eggbox on Corrine’s site on the Internet.

Females in the United States, Spain, Turkey and Lebanon are gaining useful savvy via this campaign and it is being translated into 16 languages worldwide.

Approximately two years ago, Corrine quit her job and started the charity group Worldwide Breast Cancer. This campaign of hers has touched a delicate chord in the public imagination.

The campaign is zesty and colorful thereby reducing some of the somber and depressing qualities associated with the diagnosis. A third of women hardly know that they have this disease and thus do not go to the doctor early enough regarding breast cancer.

In 9 out of 10 cases the tumors are benign so there is no need to worry. Some of the symptoms to be wary of include: discharge of blood from the nipple, indentations, the presence of veins and inflammation not to mention skin erosion and orange peel.

Awareness is the key to conquering breast cancer. If diagnosed early on, there are chances of surviving the dreaded disease.