Schizophrenia Directly Increases Diabetes Risk

People who have a case of early schizophrenia are at a risk of contracting diabetes. Even when the contributing factors of medicine, nutrition and exertion are subtracted, this fact remains constant.

Schizophrenia causes a low quality of life and most patients normally live uptil 30 years of age. This is due to the physical ailments that afflict them after their bout with schizophrenia. Cardiac disease, stroke and type 2 diabetes are common fare after the diagnosis.

People who are schizophrenics for the long haul tend to have a three times greater risk of contracting diabetes than the general population. After the factors of antipsychotics and poor diet and a sedentary lifestyle were taken out of the puzzle, the chances of contracting diabetes still remained pretty high.

The thesis that diabetes risk may have already been present in schizophrenic patients at the onset of the mental illness remained a possibility. 16 studies of 731 patients were combined in reaching the conclusions. A first episode of schizophrenia and 614 people from the population were also taken into account.

Blood tests showed that those who had schizophrenia tended to be at a greater risk of contracting type 2 diabetes. The healthy control subjects had no such complications in their wellness status.

Fasting blood glucose levels were generally higher in the schizophrenics. Also these patients had higher levels of insulin in their blood which again indicated the presence of diabetes.

Ethnic background was also factored in the analysis. There is some unknown manner in which schizophrenia seems to up the risks of diabetes.

Besides a genetic tendency for schizophrenia and diabetes, there are also developmental faultlines which predispose people towards both. These include premature birth and low birth weight.

Also the high stress levels of schizophrenics cause cortisol to be released into the bloodstream. This contributes to the development of diabetes. Both physical and mental health measures must be taken with regard to patients who have schizophrenia. A holistic approach is of the essence.

Partially the problem lies in the palliatives given to manage schizophrenia. Antipsychotic medications cause many of the symptoms of diabetes. Psychosomatic medicine should remain updated regarding this queer link between a mental illness and a physical illness.

The research was published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry.