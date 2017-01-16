NFL Upset that Canadians Can Now Watch Super Bowl Ads Live

Something new is happening this year for Canadian Super Bowl fans. On February 5, 2017, the date of the Super Bowl, Canadian sports fans will be able to see the legendary commercials live for the first time.

Before this year, the Super Bowl commercials were blocked in Canada by a practice called "simultaneous substitution" in which Canadian broadcasters are able to put a different advertisement in for the feed. For many people who aren't sports fans (and even some of those who are), the commercials are the best part of the game.

However, this year, that won't happen. Canada's broadcast regulator will change the 40-year-old statute and allow American Super Bowl ads to air thanks to the outcry of fans. While you would think most people would be happy about it, the NFL is upset about it. The decision makes it seem to them that people “seem to care much more about the commercials.”

According to a report from the Washington Post, the NFL, Bell Media, and Canadian ad agencies have all banded together with an interesting party - "backed by Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), there are even calls for the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to override the decision by the Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission and reinstitute the ban on Super Bowl ads."

For Canadian broadcasters, they may lose around $250 (Canadian), which is quite a bit of money. More Canadians tune into the Super Bowl than watch most sporting event there.

The NFL also wonders why they are the only event hat has been chosen for the change.

“It’s random, arbitrary and pretty harmful,” said Jocelyn Moore, the NFL’s senior vice president of public policy and government affairs. “We’re just asking for a fair shake.”

Part of the problem could be that the NFL is essentially showing ads that they won't get paid for. When a company bids on a Super Bowl commercial slot, they won't be bidding on the Canadian viewers. The companies will get the viewers for free.

The NFL has appealed to the decision in court, but their court date isn't until after the Super Bowl this year. So for now, Canadian fans will get at least a year of American commercials.