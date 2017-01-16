 
 

China Develops World's Brightest VUV FEL Light Source

Posted: Jan 16 2017, 8:27am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

China Develops World&#039;s Brightest VUV FEL Light Source
Getty Images
  • China creates world's brightest VUV free electron laser institute
 

The People’s Republic of China has created the most potent and latest laser research institute.

A group of Chinese researchers issued the bold statement on the 15th of January that a novel bright VUV FEL light source had been created. Termed the Dalian Coherent Light Source (DCLS) it can send a pinpointed laser light which is the brightest FEL light in an energy bracket from 8 to 24 eV.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

This in itself makes it a singular and one of a kind experimental setup. VUV stands for Vacuum Ultra Violet. Such light sources are very necessary for the hair-trigger detection of atoms, molecules and clusters.  

Also this laser light can be used to sense valence electronic structures of many kinds of materials. The manufacture of high gain free electron lasers (FEL) has caught on in the scientific community within the time span of the last ten years or so.

The brightest of light sources from VUV to X-rays can be provided using this method. Normal run-of-the-mill laser technology cannot reach such areas as can this special laser technique which is indeed unique. Recently, a number of such laser sources have been manufactured in different spots around the global village. 

These include the LCLS in the USA, the SACLA in Japan, the FLASH in Germany and the FERMI in Italy. A couple of other laser sources like these are currently in construction in other sites of the world.

The LCLS has especially given scientists a renewed level of confidence to go forth and discover new frontiers in this direction of physics. The facilities are there.

All that needs to be done is the careful and scrupulous research efforts. Yet no VUV FEL light source facility exists currently. Thus the Chinese seem to be on the leading edge and are pioneers in this matter. 

Led by a team of experts, the DCLS is something altogether new that has been developed by thinking outside the box. During the last 60 odd days, the scientists at the novel facility have managed to commission both HGHG and SASE operational maneuvers.

Via the undulator tapering technology in HGHG mode, a remarkably high photon flux was achieved. This scheme got off he ground four years ago. It was the fruition of cooperation between scientists and engineers from DICP and SINAP which are two CAS institutes. The VUV FEL light sources have a number of applications in physics, chemistry and atmospheric science. 

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

These Flame Retardant Fibers Stop Fires in Lithium-Ion Batteries

These Flame Retardant Fibers Stop Fires in Lithium-Ion Batteries

1 hour ago

Stem Cells Transplant Restores Vision in Blind

Stem Cells Transplant Restores Vision in Blind

1 hour ago

Schizophrenia Directly Increases Diabetes Risk

Schizophrenia Directly Increases Diabetes Risk

2 hours ago

12 Signs of Breast Cancer Explained on Lemons

12 Signs of Breast Cancer Explained on Lemons

2 hours ago

Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started

Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started

36 minutes ago

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

56 minutes ago

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms at the Box Office

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms at the Box Office

1 hour ago

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

1 hour ago

NFL Upset that Canadians Can Now Watch Super Bowl Ads Live

NFL Upset that Canadians Can Now Watch Super Bowl Ads Live

1 hour ago

Hidden Figures Dominates MLK Weekend Box Office

Hidden Figures Dominates MLK Weekend Box Office

1 hour ago

Japan Fails to Launch Mini Rocket - Watch

Japan Fails to Launch Mini Rocket - Watch

2 hours ago

Prince Charles Co-Authors a 52-Page Ladybird Book on Climate Change

Prince Charles Co-Authors a 52-Page Ladybird Book on Climate Change

2 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 battery was main cause of fires finds probe

Samsung Galaxy Note 7 battery was main cause of fires finds probe

3 hours ago

Police use OnStar to track locations of suspects and listen to conversations

Police use OnStar to track locations of suspects and listen to conversations

3 hours ago

Police in South Korea seek arrest of Samsung Heir for bribery and other charges

Police in South Korea seek arrest of Samsung Heir for bribery and other charges

3 hours ago


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Latest Science News

These Flame Retardant Fibers Stop Fires in Lithium-Ion Batteries

These Flame Retardant Fibers Stop Fires in Lithium-Ion Batteries

1 hour ago

Stem Cells Transplant Restores Vision in Blind

Stem Cells Transplant Restores Vision in Blind

1 hour ago

Schizophrenia Directly Increases Diabetes Risk

Schizophrenia Directly Increases Diabetes Risk

2 hours ago

12 Signs of Breast Cancer Explained on Lemons

12 Signs of Breast Cancer Explained on Lemons

2 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started

Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started

36 minutes ago

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

56 minutes ago

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms at the Box Office

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms at the Box Office

1 hour ago

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.