China Develops World's Brightest VUV FEL Light Source

A group of Chinese researchers issued the bold statement on the 15th of January that a novel bright VUV FEL light source had been created. Termed the Dalian Coherent Light Source (DCLS) it can send a pinpointed laser light which is the brightest FEL light in an energy bracket from 8 to 24 eV.

This in itself makes it a singular and one of a kind experimental setup. VUV stands for Vacuum Ultra Violet. Such light sources are very necessary for the hair-trigger detection of atoms, molecules and clusters.

Also this laser light can be used to sense valence electronic structures of many kinds of materials. The manufacture of high gain free electron lasers (FEL) has caught on in the scientific community within the time span of the last ten years or so.

The brightest of light sources from VUV to X-rays can be provided using this method. Normal run-of-the-mill laser technology cannot reach such areas as can this special laser technique which is indeed unique. Recently, a number of such laser sources have been manufactured in different spots around the global village.

These include the LCLS in the USA, the SACLA in Japan, the FLASH in Germany and the FERMI in Italy. A couple of other laser sources like these are currently in construction in other sites of the world.

The LCLS has especially given scientists a renewed level of confidence to go forth and discover new frontiers in this direction of physics. The facilities are there.

All that needs to be done is the careful and scrupulous research efforts. Yet no VUV FEL light source facility exists currently. Thus the Chinese seem to be on the leading edge and are pioneers in this matter.

Led by a team of experts, the DCLS is something altogether new that has been developed by thinking outside the box. During the last 60 odd days, the scientists at the novel facility have managed to commission both HGHG and SASE operational maneuvers.

Via the undulator tapering technology in HGHG mode, a remarkably high photon flux was achieved. This scheme got off he ground four years ago. It was the fruition of cooperation between scientists and engineers from DICP and SINAP which are two CAS institutes. The VUV FEL light sources have a number of applications in physics, chemistry and atmospheric science.