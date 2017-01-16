Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

The two times Oscar winning actress, Cate Blanchett features in the trailer for the upcoming Julian Rosefeldt movie, Manifesto. The actress plays various parts in the trailer depicting that she will be playing all those characters in the movie as well.

The trailer starts with ominous music in the background with grey, empty buildings coming into sight. We see three elderly people playing with fireworks as we hear Blanchett’s voice in the background, “All that is solid, melts into air. If you want to put out a manifesto you must want ABC to fulminate against 123.”

We see a homeless man walking two dogs come in view and as the camera pans closer, it is actually Blanchett.

We then see a newsroom, readying to broadcast the news and Blanchett plays a red-haired newsreader with a thick English accent, “Good evening ladies and gentlemen,” she starts, “all current art is fake.”

We then see her dressed as a bulky construction worker complete with a green jumpsuit and red helmet going up on a construction elevator. She is then seen standing in a white hazmat suit in a golden gilded room looking surprised. In next minute, she is seen as a goth chick who throws a can screaming, “to the electric chair”. Next, she is seen riding a bike with greying hair and looking old.

She is then seen in a classroom teaching the children that ‘nothing is original’ which leads her to conclude that they can steal from anywhere that resonates with inspiration and fuels their imagination. We then see someone, presumably her in the hazmat suit, climbing down some winding stairs which form an artistic pink and green spiral from the top view.

In a quick succession, we see Cate in an old woman attire, a woman wearing a woolen cap, a construction worker, a dark haired woman, the goth chick. The words, Art requires truth not sincerity flash on the screen, followed by Cate in a black cap and a dramatic makeup, a blonde woman wearing glasses, a red-haired newsreader and a scary, screaming homeless character.

The trailer ends with Cate’s monologue as a goth chick as she says, “In my glorious isolation, I am illuminated by the marvelous incandescence of my electrically charged nerves.” Before going away.

The trailer itself is a piece of art and is releases just days prior to the film’s release at the Sundance Film Festival on January 23.