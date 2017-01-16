 
 

Did D.B. Cooper Work For Boeing?

Posted: Jan 16 2017, 10:51am CST

 

Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

In November 1971, a man completed what may have been the most infamous skyjacking case of all time. He was on a flight from Portland to Seattle when he told a stewardess he had a bomb in a suitcase. He demanded four parachutes and $200,000 which were then delivered when the plan landed at the Sea-Tac Airport.

When the plane went airborne again, it headed south and D.B Cooper jumped off the back staircase and into the frigid night sky.

The 45-year-old case periodically pops up in the news becomes someone thinks that they have figured out who the elusive "D.B. Cooper " is - though nothing has ever materialized.

Now, amateur scientists are looking at links between D.B. Cooper and the Puget Sound aerospace industry in the early 1970s.

They have been analyzing particles removed from the clip-on tie left behind by Cooper after he hijacked a Northwest Orient passenger jet. A powerful electron microscope was able to locate more than 100,000 particles on the old tie.So far, they have been able to identify Cerium, Strontium Sulfide, and pure titanium.

“These are what they call rare earth elements. They’re used in very narrow fields, for very specific things,” said Tom Kaye, lead researcher for the group calling itself Citizen Sleuths. Kay said that the group is intrigued by the finding because those elements weren't used frequently at the time of Cooper's leap from the passenger jet.

One place they were used is on Boeing's Super Sonic Transport plane, which was developing using government funding in the 1960s and 1970s.

Cooper could have been a Boeing employee and wore that tie to work at Boeing, where they developed monitors like radar screens. and other technology.

“The tie went with him into these manufacturing environments, for sure, so he was not one of the people running these (manufacturing machines). He was either an engineer or a manager in one of the plants,” Kaye said.

Still, the scientists are reaching out to hear other theories about what those materials could have been. They will use it to build a profile of the man known as D.B. Cooper.

“Someone may be able to look at those particles and say ‘Oh my gosh. I know what that means having those particles on the tie,” Kaye said.

While the FBI is unlikely to open a case they've closed, it is interesting to think that some people still care.

