Selena Gomez Did Not Tease New Music on Instagram

It’s been over a year since Selena Gomez released any new music. Of course she has been busy with her Revival tour which was a total hit, being the top Instagram celebrity and dealing with her Lupus with practical initiative.

She was also the recipient of the American Music Award and made use of her moment in the spotlight with an effective and heart rendering speech. With all the fan support behind her, Selena is embarking on this New Year with new resolution.

So it was understandable that when Selena recently posted a video on her Instagram in which she is dancing with her friends Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter in a dark studio with a yet unheard song playing in the background and the voice sounding distinctly like Selena’s, fans thought that it was a new song Selena was working on.

Her caption which reads, “When the people who changed your life create magic @imjmichaels @tranterjustin I'm so happy for you guys -one of my favorite songs they have ever written” did not help in suggesting otherwise nor did Selena singing along.

The truth is however, that the single is the first from Julia Michaels. Julia is also the songwriter behind Selena's hit single "Good for You". Julia looks excited in the brief video as well. Selena's video has already made fans listen to the song and it will surely be a positive factor is boosting the track across the charts.

The other fact of the matter is however that, it was not Selena’s song. The songstress has teased that she is heading to the studio to make some new music but it remains to be seen and heard what her new music would be like.