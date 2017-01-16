Young Women Getting Melanoma due to Sunbeds

A fatal skin cancer named Melanoma had increased at high rate since past years. Especially, 2014 had the highest rate in Melanoma as described in kreftregisteret.no. In Norway alone, 2000 persons suffer with this skin cancer each year.

A WHO based International Agency for Research on Cancer studied UV-emitting tanning equipment, and found them dangerous in 2009. The research center calls it "carcinogenic to humans". But, despite of all these facts, the use of sunbed is very popular among young women in western countries.

Evidences

The research study included 141,000 Norwegian women for 14 years and found that women with 30 or more tanning sessions in indoorshad 32% risk of melanoma than those who were not tanners. The research also found that young women were more at risk of this skin cancer.

The link of disease remained important after controlling age factors, skin color, hair color, birth cohort as well as ambient UV, suntanning vacations, and sunburns.

Effect of Sunbeds on Public Health

Study found that latest sunbeds emit more UVA that’s 6 times more and double the UVB, like Oslo summer sun. These studies affected public health implications. The study showed that the use of sunbed increases melanoma in the society, as melanoma patients get increased and age is decreased.