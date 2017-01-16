 
 

Pokemon Go: Legendary Birds Update

Posted: Jan 16 2017, 12:18pm CST | by , in News | Gaming

 

Pokemon Go: Legendary Birds Update
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

We've reported on it many times: fans have been easerly awaiting Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos, the Legendary birds, to show up in Pokemon Go. Unfortunately, Niantic hasn't set a date yet.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

But that doesn't mean they aren't coming.

According to Slashgear, an anonymous source has confirmed that Niantic may have a Legendary rollout in the next major update. There are a few theories as to when this update will happen: either Valentine's Day or Chinese New Year. Still, as China has banned the game, it is unlikely that they will do something so large for that.

Keeping players engaged is something that Niantic needs to focus on because the game is continuing in its slow decline.

Continued updates have kept users engaged throughout the last few weeks and months - and it has had a good impact on their health, according to a report from Gamasutra.

"Highly engaged users were almost 3 times as likely to meet official activity guidelines in the 30 days after starting to play Pokemon Go compared with that before," the report reads. "If this user engagement could be sustained, Pokemon Go would have the potential to measurably affect US life expectancy."

Players could spend years trying to reach the maximum level in the game.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Launch with Nintendo Switch

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Launch with Nintendo Switch

2 days ago, 2:13pm CST

Nintendo Switch Resellers Already Pop-Up

Nintendo Switch Resellers Already Pop-Up

2 days ago, 1:56pm CST

Nintendo Switch Details and Updates

Nintendo Switch Details and Updates

2 days ago, 12:57pm CST

What the Nintendo Switch Has to Be to Be a Success

What the Nintendo Switch Has to Be to Be a Success

3 days ago, 4:09pm CST

Katy Perry Throws Orlando Bloom a 40th Birthday Bash

Katy Perry Throws Orlando Bloom a 40th Birthday Bash

23 minutes ago

Young Women Getting Melanoma due to Sunbeds

Young Women Getting Melanoma due to Sunbeds

33 minutes ago

Selena Gomez Did Not Tease New Music on Instagram

Selena Gomez Did Not Tease New Music on Instagram

48 minutes ago

Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?

Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?

1 hour ago

Why Did World’s Largest Shark become Extinct? Scientists have an Answer

Why Did World’s Largest Shark become Extinct? Scientists have an Answer

1 hour ago

Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started

Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started

3 hours ago

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

3 hours ago

China Develops World&#039;s Brightest VUV FEL Light Source

China Develops World's Brightest VUV FEL Light Source

3 hours ago

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms at the Box Office

Ben Affleck’s Live By Night Underperforms at the Box Office

3 hours ago

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

4 hours ago

These Flame Retardant Fibers Stop Fires in Lithium-Ion Batteries

These Flame Retardant Fibers Stop Fires in Lithium-Ion Batteries

4 hours ago


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Gaming

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Launch with Nintendo Switch

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Launch with Nintendo Switch

2 days ago, 2:13pm CST

Nintendo Switch Resellers Already Pop-Up

Nintendo Switch Resellers Already Pop-Up

2 days ago, 1:56pm CST

Nintendo Switch Details and Updates

Nintendo Switch Details and Updates

2 days ago, 12:57pm CST

What the Nintendo Switch Has to Be to Be a Success

What the Nintendo Switch Has to Be to Be a Success

3 days ago, 4:09pm CST

More Gaming Stories



Latest News

Katy Perry Throws Orlando Bloom a 40th Birthday Bash

Katy Perry Throws Orlando Bloom a 40th Birthday Bash

23 minutes ago

Young Women Getting Melanoma due to Sunbeds

Young Women Getting Melanoma due to Sunbeds

33 minutes ago

Selena Gomez Did Not Tease New Music on Instagram

Selena Gomez Did Not Tease New Music on Instagram

48 minutes ago

Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?

Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.