Pokemon Go: Legendary Birds Update

We've reported on it many times: fans have been easerly awaiting Moltres, Articuno, and Zapdos, the Legendary birds, to show up in Pokemon Go. Unfortunately, Niantic hasn't set a date yet.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

But that doesn't mean they aren't coming.

According to Slashgear, an anonymous source has confirmed that Niantic may have a Legendary rollout in the next major update. There are a few theories as to when this update will happen: either Valentine's Day or Chinese New Year. Still, as China has banned the game, it is unlikely that they will do something so large for that.

Keeping players engaged is something that Niantic needs to focus on because the game is continuing in its slow decline.

Continued updates have kept users engaged throughout the last few weeks and months - and it has had a good impact on their health, according to a report from Gamasutra.

"Highly engaged users were almost 3 times as likely to meet official activity guidelines in the 30 days after starting to play Pokemon Go compared with that before," the report reads. "If this user engagement could be sustained, Pokemon Go would have the potential to measurably affect US life expectancy."

Players could spend years trying to reach the maximum level in the game.