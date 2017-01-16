Ed Sheeran Breaks Spotify Records

It looks like taking a year off from working on music has done great things for Ed Sheeran's career. Following the release of his highly anticipated new songs "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill," it looks like the entire world is singing along. Spotify has announced that Sheeran broke quite a few records this week:

His record breaking week includes:

"Shape of You" was streamed 52,359,013 streams this week (Friday to Thursday), breaking the previous record, which was held by Adele's "Hello" (46,908,870 streams in October 2015).

"Shape of You" also had the Best Week for any track, beating Drake's "One Dance" (48,149,958 in May 2016).

In the UK, "Shape of You" was streamed 9,541,156 times during its first week, beating the previous record, also set by Adele (5,411,353 times in October 2015).

Both songs broke the record for First Day Streams, with 6,868,642 streams for "Shape Of You" and 6,168,395 streams for "Castle On The Hill", beating out the previous record holders One Direction (4,759,698 streams with "Drag Me Down" in August 2015).

"Shape of You" is currently #1 in 39 markets and both songs hold the top two positions in 27 markets, including global.

'Shape of You' and 'Castle on the Hill' had a combined first week total of more than 88 million streams, according to Hypebot.