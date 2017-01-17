 
 

Ancient Buddha Statue Emerges From Water In China

Posted: Jan 17 2017, 3:24am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Ancient Buddha Statue Emerges from Water in China
Credit: Xinhua
 

A drop in water levels in a reservior exposed the 600-year old Buddha statue which has been sumerged for years

A 600-year old Buddha statue has emerged from under the surface of a water reservoir in China. The recent renovation work in Jiangxi Province at east China has caused water levels to drop so much that some part of the ancient statue is now visible above the waterline.

Don't Miss: The Hottest CES 2017 Highlights

According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, the statue is 3.8 feet tall and carved into a cliff’s face. Archeologists say that the relic could date back to 14th century in the era of Ming dynasty.

The statue was originally spotted by local villagers last month and has drawn attention of locals as well as visitors ever since. Experts say that the statue is in great state and the water may have prevented it from human-caused disturbance and weather conditions outside.

“A preliminary study of the statue suggests it was probably built during early Ming Dynasty, maybe even earlier as the Yuan Dynasty.” Xu Changqing, director of the Research Institute of Archaeology told CNN.

The statue would have remained obscured forever if hydropower gate renovation project has not lowered the water levels in Hongmen Reservoir by more than 10 meters, exposing the submerged stone relic.

The discovery could lead to more underwater findings as local record suggests that reservoir was built on the ruins of an ancient town called Xiaoshi, an important center of trade for Chinese Jiangxi and Fujian provinces.

An underwater archeology team is currently investigating the presence of statue as well as the potential ancient town hiding underneath it. The effort is intended to preserve the cultural heritage which would otherwise be destroyed.

Most of the people in China follow Buddhism, a religion may have arrived in the country 2,000 years ago. So it came as no surprise that China is home to a number of Buddha cliff and cave carvings such as Leshan Giant Buddha – the largest stone Buddha in the world.

Comments

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Tigers may Roam again in Central Asia

Tigers may Roam again in Central Asia

1 hour ago

Researchers Develop low-cost, efficient LED Lighting

Researchers Develop low-cost, efficient LED Lighting

1 hour ago

Dark Matter is Killing Galaxies

Dark Matter is Killing Galaxies

2 hours ago

Milky Way’s Farthest Stars may have Come from Another Galaxy

Milky Way’s Farthest Stars may have Come from Another Galaxy

12 hours ago, 2:26pm CST

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

1 hour ago

Where is New Zealand, Exactly?

Where is New Zealand, Exactly?

12 hours ago, 2:50pm CST

Ed Sheeran Breaks Spotify Records

Ed Sheeran Breaks Spotify Records

14 hours ago, 12:54pm CST

Pokemon Go: Legendary Birds Update

Pokemon Go: Legendary Birds Update

15 hours ago, 12:18pm CST

Katy Perry Throws Orlando Bloom a 40th Birthday Bash

Katy Perry Throws Orlando Bloom a 40th Birthday Bash

15 hours ago, 11:55am CST

Young Women Getting Melanoma due to Sunbeds

Young Women Getting Melanoma due to Sunbeds

15 hours ago, 11:45am CST

Selena Gomez Did Not Tease New Music on Instagram

Selena Gomez Did Not Tease New Music on Instagram

15 hours ago, 11:30am CST

Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?

Did D.B. Cooper Work for Boeing?

16 hours ago, 10:51am CST

Why Did World’s Largest Shark become Extinct? Scientists have an Answer

Why Did World’s Largest Shark become Extinct? Scientists have an Answer

16 hours ago, 10:24am CST

Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started

Filing Taxes for the First Time? How to Get Started

18 hours ago, 8:54am CST

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

Manifesto Trailer: Watch Cate Blanchett in 13 Different Roles

18 hours ago, 8:34am CST


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Latest Science News

Tigers may Roam again in Central Asia

Tigers may Roam again in Central Asia

1 hour ago

Researchers Develop low-cost, efficient LED Lighting

Researchers Develop low-cost, efficient LED Lighting

1 hour ago

Dark Matter is Killing Galaxies

Dark Matter is Killing Galaxies

2 hours ago

Milky Way’s Farthest Stars may have Come from Another Galaxy

Milky Way’s Farthest Stars may have Come from Another Galaxy

12 hours ago, 2:26pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Tigers may Roam again in Central Asia

Tigers may Roam again in Central Asia

1 hour ago

Researchers Develop low-cost, efficient LED Lighting

Researchers Develop low-cost, efficient LED Lighting

1 hour ago

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

1 hour ago

Dark Matter is Killing Galaxies

Dark Matter is Killing Galaxies

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.