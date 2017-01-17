Massive Gator Video Taking Stroll in Florida Goes Viral

A huge alligator was found taking a leisurely tour of a Florida reserve. It was quite a surprise for the people who saw it meandering around the reserve. Its presence caused a virtual riot.

A video clip of the happening was posted on Facebook. This has gone viral by now. The reserve was the Circle B Bar Reserve in Polk County. The reserve park is said to be Nature at its best.

The viral video has been shared 30,105 times up until now. The gator was given the monicker “Humpback” due to its odd structure.

This is not the first time such an event has transpired. In 2016, a hunter caught a thirteen and a half feet long alligator. Lengthwise, the record was set by a fourteen feet three and a half inch gator caught in Brevard County.

As for the heaviest gator in Florida, it weighed 1043 pounds. The person responsible for taking the viral video of this current gator has said that she probably ought to have been a little more afraid of the beast than she actually was at the moment she captured it on video camera.

Some are calling this alligator “Godzilla”. It hardly comes as much of a surprise since the gator is absolutely humongous. One of the onlookers called the experience of looking at this giant beast an awe-inspiring fact. Over a dozen snapshots were taken of the gator.

The gator looked to be prehistoric in its nature. It flopped its feet on the ground at the reserve. The ground was literally moving under its weight. People have flocked to the park reserve to get a view of the gator ever since the video of it went viral.