Anki had a great Christmas with Overdrive and Cozmo among top toys

The Christmas season has come and gone and some toys fared much better than others on the sales chart during the holidays. Anki has stepped up and said that it had a great Christmas with some of its toys grabbing spots in the top four best-selling premium toys of Christmas. The premium toy category is for toys that are $75 or more.

Anki Overdrive was one of the toys that grabbed a spot in that top four list. Overdrive is like a modernized slot car set where kids and adults can control racing cars with smartphones as they fly around a track that can be made into multiple configurations. The other popular Anki toy was the new Cozmo robot that launched in October.

"We're not a toy company but we make the world's best toys," said Boris Sofman, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Anki. "From the beginning, we've defined our mission as harnessing robotics and A.I. to create products that push the boundaries of the human experience. This can cross over into multiple industries, break down traditional barriers of interaction, and entertain people in new ways. We're looking forward to 2017 as we continue to expand globally, and further our development and research of transformational technologies that improve the lives of our customers."

To make Overdrive and Cozmo successful, Anki pulled together a team that you don't normally see in the toy making world comprised of Ph.d roboticists, animators, and game developers.

"The consumer robotics space is constantly flooded with products that over promise on innovation but under deliver on the actual experience," said Craig Rechenmacher, Chief Marketing Officer, Anki. "We have to approach our marketing the same way we approach product development: by paving our own path. It's not just about toys being connected or online that makes them special, it's about creating products that have an extraordinary level of intelligence and emotional interaction that opens people's minds to the world of what's possible. We've proven that with Anki OVERDRIVE and Cozmo."

Anki says to date Overdrive fans have driven 3.9 million miles, played 4 million hours, and designed over 130,000 track configurations. Cozmo has met over 350,000 faces since launch. Cozmo has also been sparked 1.7m times to perform an ability and asked to play games 1.9 million times.