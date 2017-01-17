 
 

Anki Had A Great Christmas With Overdrive And Cozmo Among Top Toys

Posted: Jan 17 2017, 5:05am CST | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

Anki had a great Christmas with Overdrive and Cozmo among top toys
 

Cozmo robot has explores 3.4 million square feet since launch

The Christmas season has come and gone and some toys fared much better than others on the sales chart during the holidays. Anki has stepped up and said that it had a great Christmas with some of its toys grabbing spots in the top four best-selling premium toys of Christmas. The premium toy category is for toys that are $75 or more.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

Anki Overdrive was one of the toys that grabbed a spot in that top four list. Overdrive is like a modernized slot car set where kids and adults can control racing cars with smartphones as they fly around a track that can be made into multiple configurations. The other popular Anki toy was the new Cozmo robot that launched in October.

"We're not a toy company but we make the world's best toys," said Boris Sofman, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder, Anki. "From the beginning, we've defined our mission as harnessing robotics and A.I. to create products that push the boundaries of the human experience. This can cross over into multiple industries, break down traditional barriers of interaction, and entertain people in new ways. We're looking forward to 2017 as we continue to expand globally, and further our development and research of transformational technologies that improve the lives of our customers."

To make Overdrive and Cozmo successful, Anki pulled together a team that you don't normally see in the toy making world comprised of Ph.d roboticists, animators, and game developers.

"The consumer robotics space is constantly flooded with products that over promise on innovation but under deliver on the actual experience," said Craig Rechenmacher, Chief Marketing Officer, Anki. "We have to approach our marketing the same way we approach product development: by paving our own path. It's not just about toys being connected or online that makes them special, it's about creating products that have an extraordinary level of intelligence and emotional interaction that opens people's minds to the world of what's possible. We've proven that with Anki OVERDRIVE and Cozmo."

Anki says to date Overdrive fans have driven 3.9 million miles, played 4 million hours, and designed over 130,000 track configurations. Cozmo has met over 350,000 faces since launch. Cozmo has also been sparked 1.7m times to perform an ability and asked to play games 1.9 million times.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Police use OnStar to track locations of suspects and listen to conversations

Police use OnStar to track locations of suspects and listen to conversations

22 hours ago, 6:15am CST

Police in South Korea seek arrest of Samsung Heir for bribery and other charges

Police in South Korea seek arrest of Samsung Heir for bribery and other charges

23 hours ago, 5:41am CST

US Defense Department Gives Microsoft Azure and Office 365 DOD L5 Authorization

US Defense Department Gives Microsoft Azure and Office 365 DOD L5 Authorization

2 days ago, 1:54pm CST

Boosted Electric Skateboards Recalled due to Fire Risk

Boosted Electric Skateboards Recalled due to Fire Risk

3 days ago, 5:44am CST

Massive Gator Video Taking Stroll in Florida Goes Viral

Massive Gator Video Taking Stroll in Florida Goes Viral

8 minutes ago

Ancient Buddha Statue Emerges from Water in China

Ancient Buddha Statue Emerges from Water in China

1 hour ago

Tigers may Roam again in Central Asia

Tigers may Roam again in Central Asia

2 hours ago

Researchers Develop low-cost, efficient LED Lighting

Researchers Develop low-cost, efficient LED Lighting

2 hours ago

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

3 hours ago

Dark Matter is Killing Galaxies

Dark Matter is Killing Galaxies

4 hours ago

Where is New Zealand, Exactly?

Where is New Zealand, Exactly?

14 hours ago, 2:50pm CST

Milky Way’s Farthest Stars may have Come from Another Galaxy

Milky Way’s Farthest Stars may have Come from Another Galaxy

14 hours ago, 2:26pm CST

Ed Sheeran Breaks Spotify Records

Ed Sheeran Breaks Spotify Records

16 hours ago, 12:54pm CST

Pokemon Go: Legendary Birds Update

Pokemon Go: Legendary Birds Update

16 hours ago, 12:18pm CST

Katy Perry Throws Orlando Bloom a 40th Birthday Bash

Katy Perry Throws Orlando Bloom a 40th Birthday Bash

17 hours ago, 11:55am CST


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Latest Business News

Police use OnStar to track locations of suspects and listen to conversations

Police use OnStar to track locations of suspects and listen to conversations

22 hours ago, 6:15am CST

Police in South Korea seek arrest of Samsung Heir for bribery and other charges

Police in South Korea seek arrest of Samsung Heir for bribery and other charges

23 hours ago, 5:41am CST

US Defense Department Gives Microsoft Azure and Office 365 DOD L5 Authorization

US Defense Department Gives Microsoft Azure and Office 365 DOD L5 Authorization

2 days ago, 1:54pm CST

Boosted Electric Skateboards Recalled due to Fire Risk

Boosted Electric Skateboards Recalled due to Fire Risk

3 days ago, 5:44am CST

More Latest Business News Stories



Latest News

Massive Gator Video Taking Stroll in Florida Goes Viral

Massive Gator Video Taking Stroll in Florida Goes Viral

8 minutes ago

Ancient Buddha Statue Emerges from Water in China

Ancient Buddha Statue Emerges from Water in China

1 hour ago

Tigers may Roam again in Central Asia

Tigers may Roam again in Central Asia

2 hours ago

Researchers Develop low-cost, efficient LED Lighting

Researchers Develop low-cost, efficient LED Lighting

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.