 
 

Japanese Bus Empire Caters To Taiwanese Tourists

Posted: Jan 17 2017, 5:22am CST | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

Japanese bus empire caters to Taiwanese tourists
 

Company has grown from a single bus in 1992 to 400 busses today

A Japanese man called Kimi Takura dropped out of high school and at 22 years old he was in the hospital for a month suffering from exhaustion. His job was as a delivery man and when he got out of the hospital with no job he sold his car and bought a used bus to start a business catering to Taiwanese tourists. Takura spent the next year transporting people between Tokyo and Osaka and to Kyoto and other places where tourists like to sightsee.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

Eventually a travel agent offered Takura a loan to buy three more busses and the business really boomed. Takura dropped out of highschool when his father's business went bankrupt and worked to earn the money to buy a car. He said, "I loved driving." Eventually he found that he could carry some passengers and drive and earn money at the same time.

Takura eventually set up that bus company in 1992 and now owns a fleet of 400 busses used for sightseeing, overnight services across Japan and his busses take kids to school daily. The bus company gets about 60% of its bookings online and has posted a profit for the last 20 years and has 800 employees. Takura plans to list his company, called Heisei, on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in an IPO worth $87 million.

“Usually bus companies don’t do IPOs,” he said. But “we’re seen as an IT bus company because we get so much of our money through the internet.”

One key to the success of the company is catering to people on a budget. Tourists can book a trip between tokyo and Osaka or Tokyo and Kyoto for ¥3,000 one way, which is about a quarter of the cost on other bus lines. The company is now buying guest houses for its bus travelers to stay in when they get to their destinations. It plans to own 50 properties within three years.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

MacBook Pro expected to get Intel Kaby Lake processor upgrade

MacBook Pro expected to get Intel Kaby Lake processor upgrade

5 minutes ago

Upside is a new business travel booking service that gives discounts and free gift cards

Upside is a new business travel booking service that gives discounts and free gift cards

39 minutes ago

Anki had a great Christmas with Overdrive and Cozmo among top toys

Anki had a great Christmas with Overdrive and Cozmo among top toys

1 hour ago

Police use OnStar to track locations of suspects and listen to conversations

Police use OnStar to track locations of suspects and listen to conversations

1 day ago, 6:15am CST

Solar System&#039;s Biggest Gravity Wave Spotted on Venus

Solar System's Biggest Gravity Wave Spotted on Venus

27 minutes ago

Darkness and Cold Killed the Dinosaurs After Asteroid Impact

Darkness and Cold Killed the Dinosaurs After Asteroid Impact

52 minutes ago

Massive Gator Video Taking Stroll in Florida Goes Viral

Watch Massive Gator on Stroll in Florida Reserve

1 hour ago

Ancient Buddha Statue Emerges from Water in China

Ancient Buddha Statue Emerges from Water in China

2 hours ago

Tigers may Roam again in Central Asia

Tigers may Roam again in Central Asia

4 hours ago

Researchers Develop low-cost, efficient LED Lighting

Researchers Develop low-cost, efficient LED Lighting

4 hours ago

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up at Target Stores

New NES Classic Stock Shows Up in Target Stores

4 hours ago

Dark Matter is Killing Galaxies

Dark Matter is Killing Galaxies

5 hours ago

Where is New Zealand, Exactly?

Where is New Zealand, Exactly?

15 hours ago, 2:50pm CST

Milky Way’s Farthest Stars may have Come from Another Galaxy

Milky Way’s Farthest Stars may have Come from Another Galaxy

15 hours ago, 2:26pm CST

Ed Sheeran Breaks Spotify Records

Ed Sheeran Breaks Spotify Records

17 hours ago, 12:54pm CST


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Latest Business News

MacBook Pro expected to get Intel Kaby Lake processor upgrade

MacBook Pro expected to get Intel Kaby Lake processor upgrade

5 minutes ago

Upside is a new business travel booking service that gives discounts and free gift cards

Upside is a new business travel booking service that gives discounts and free gift cards

39 minutes ago

Anki had a great Christmas with Overdrive and Cozmo among top toys

Anki had a great Christmas with Overdrive and Cozmo among top toys

1 hour ago

Police use OnStar to track locations of suspects and listen to conversations

Police use OnStar to track locations of suspects and listen to conversations

1 day ago, 6:15am CST

More Latest Business News Stories



Latest News

MacBook Pro expected to get Intel Kaby Lake processor upgrade

MacBook Pro expected to get Intel Kaby Lake processor upgrade

5 minutes ago

Solar System&#039;s Biggest Gravity Wave Spotted on Venus

Solar System's Biggest Gravity Wave Spotted on Venus

27 minutes ago

Upside is a new business travel booking service that gives discounts and free gift cards

Upside is a new business travel booking service that gives discounts and free gift cards

39 minutes ago

Darkness and Cold Killed the Dinosaurs After Asteroid Impact

Darkness and Cold Killed the Dinosaurs After Asteroid Impact

52 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.