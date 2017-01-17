Darkness and Cold Killed the Dinosaurs After Asteroid Impact

Over 66 million years ago in the past the dinosaurs started to head off on the dusty road to death and soon became extinct. This gave mammals the opportunity to thrive in their place.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

Finally, among mammals, humanity emerged as the victor in the present era. Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) experts have built models of how way back then small droplets of sulfuric acid formed in the atmosphere. This was after a huge asteroid struck the earth.

Sunlight was completely blocked from reaching the earth due to this and it had a significant impact on the environment and the animals and plants surviving in it.

Death stalked the earth. The latest computer models also show that there was a cooling effect that caused temperatures to reach freezing levels.

This especially caused the death of the dinosaurs due to the fact that they were cold-blooded creatures of habit. The mixture of the oceanic waters also must have led marine life down a virtual dead end. The big chill caused quite a lot of devastation on earth.

The exact reason for the demise of the dinosaurs is still pretty much up for debate. The only difference is that we have gotten closer to a solution to this age-old puzzle. Computer simulations helped a lot along the way.

The fact that it became very cold and the dinosaurs were used to living in hot and humid conditions made existence for them very difficult indeed. For three years after the asteroid impact, the temperatures were freezing throughout the world.

Even in the tropical regions, the average temperatures went as low as 5 degrees Celsius. This was too much to take and the dinosaurs started expiring one after the other.

As for the ocean conditions, they also became much more disturbed. The surface waves became thick and murky. These cooler waters sank to the bottom while the warmer ones rose to the surface. Algae deposits multiplied incessantly.

These produced toxic matter that accumulated at the coastal regions around the world way back then. Marine ecosystems thus received quite a shock from which they took considerable time to recover. This shows us that the climate is very important for the well-being of all life forms on earth.

Changes in the climate left the dinosaurs facing imminent extinction in the face. If we humans are not careful we too might meet with a similar fate thanks to climate change and global warming.

Findings of this new study got published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters.