 
 

Upside Is A New Business Travel Booking Service That Gives Discounts And Free Gift Cards

Upside is a new business travel booking service that gives discounts and free gift cards
 

Upside claims that 79% of employers would be fine with employees getting gift cards as long as the company saves money too

Jay Walker is the founder of the popular travel booking site called Priceline. He has a new travel booking service that is aimed directly at business travellers where they can book travel at a 10-15% discount under the lowest published air and hotel prices available anywhere. The new service is called Upside and it gives people who book with it another upside in addition to those discounts.

When you book via Upside you also earn $100-$200 or more in free gift card on top of the savings in airfare. Upside allows the business traveler to book flights and hotels as a bundle to save money. The website provides full domestic and international coverage for travellers.

Upside uses what the company calls a proprietary Big Data Travel Engine that evaluates 20,000+ options for travelers and then gives the top 6 flight choices and top 6 hotel choices to save the most money when booked together. The gift cards that the booker gets are at Amazon.com or over 50 other top retailers.

After the flights are selected, the Upside site will show a series of effective, but cheaper travel options that result in a larger gift card for being flexible. The gift cards are delivered digitally within 72 hours of the trip purchase. Travellers will still receive their frequent flyer miles and credit card points.Upside says that despite the bundle, travellers have the same cancellation and change privileges they would have if they bought their flight and hotel separately.

"Upside is the first company to solve all three problems," Walker continued. "Companies, employees and travel suppliers are excited about our new way to serve the small and medium-sized business traveler. When our potential customers hear about Upside and understand how easy it is to get these amazing benefits, they enthusiastically embrace it."

