MacBook Pro expected to get Intel Kaby Lake processor upgrade

MacBook Pro fans look forward to the upgrade cycle each year from Apple to see what sort of new performance and other features Apple adds to its popular line of MacBook Pro notebooks. One of the most accurate analysts that predicts what Apple will do in their next upgrade cycle is from KGI Securities and is called Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities.

The latest investor note from the analyst outlines what Kuo believes will be seen from Apple in the next upgrade cycle. Those upgrades are expected to include the new Intel Kaby Lake chipset and a new 32GB RAM option for the 15-inch MacBook Pro model. Kuo expects the first MacBook Pro model to get the Kaby Lake chip to be the 12-inch MacBook.

Mass production is expected to begin in Q2 2017 and Kuo also thinks that there will be 16GB memory option for the small MacBook. Mass production of the Kaby Lake versions with the 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pros are expected to kick off in early Q3 2017.

Kuo thinks that the 15-inch MacBook Pro will add 32GB of RAM and that the memory will be desktop RAM to satisfy the performance needs of high-end users. Presumably there will need to be some improvements in battery to enable that 32GB of RAM, Apple had stated in the past that the MacBook Pro was capped at 16GB of RAM to preserve battery life.

Kuo also thinks that shipments of Mac computers will grow in 2017, production delays are the main reason for slow performance for the MacBooks right now according to Kuo. The analyst noted that the Touch Bar MacBook Pro has seen demand that is better than expected.