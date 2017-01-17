 
 

Japan Might Be Left Behind In The Autonomous Car Realm

Posted: Jan 17 2017, 6:35am CST

 

US companies and partners are pushing hard on Autonomous car tech while Japan seems laggard

In the US technology firms and automakers are working closely together and pushing hard to make autonomous driving a reality. With an autonomous car, the future might mean all you need to do is put in where you want to go and the vehicle gets you there. Autonomous cars are expected to make our roads safer and less congested because technology doesn't want to rubber neck at an accident and doesn't get sleepy and not pay attention.

While US firms are making big strides in the area, Japan has been much slower to start. Japanese companies really only started pushing hard when the Japanese government made it a priority to have autonomous cars on the roads in time for the 2020 Olympic games in Tokyo.

Nikkei reports that part of the reason Japan has been slow and there is no strong company pushing autonomous technology is because of the "keiretsu" system that is used for automotive and other manufacturers to maintain closely knit business networks with parts suppliers. While in the Us we have large firms driving the market such as Google and others, there is no driving force in Japan.

Japan is working to catch up though with cooperating areas inducing creation of mapping platforms that are combining private and public sectors to compete. In the US there are many partners working together to push the technology in all aspects of technology and automotive markets. One example is NVIDIA who has teamed with multiple automakers and showed off its tech at CES 2017 earlier this month.

