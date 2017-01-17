 
 

Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Shoot For Cameo In Ocean’s Eight

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Shoot for Cameo in Ocean's Eight
  • Spotted! Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Shoot for Cameo in Ocean’s Eight
 

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner were spotted in New York City where they were shooting for their cameo in Ocean’s Eight in matching sheer dresses

Kim Kardashian has been trying to re-establish her life one day at a time. She returned from Dubai after a brief holiday a few days ago and she finally looks like coming back to normal. She has started to work on her schedule and make engagements for this year ahead.

One of those engagements is her cameo role in the upcoming Ocean’s Eight. The Sandra Bullock headed con-team all-female adaptation of the George Clooney’s version of the movie is set to release in 2018.

None of the details of the plot have been revealed yet but we are slowly finding out the cast that will be involved in the movie. Last week, James Corden was confirmed to be starring in the movie and now Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have also been confirmed to make a cameo in the movie.

Both the reality star and the model stepped out in New York City, dressed up in sheer dresses to drive to the shoot of the movie, according to Mail Online.

Kim wore a white sheer fabric dress which had white embroidery till the waist ad sheer fabric below which left less to imagination. She paired her dress with a fur coat. Her makeup was on point with a straight hairdo.

Kendall opted for a metallic lace embroidered dress in which her legs were visible through sheer panels. Kendall had her hair styles in a classic hairstyle and wore diamond earrings to compliment her look. Both the actresses are set to appear in the Met Gala scene in the movie.

The project already stars Sandra Bullock, Anne Hathaway, Helena Bonham Carter, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson and Akwafina. The actresses were shot during their shoots by paparazzi.

