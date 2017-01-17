Eating Disorders are Affecting More Women in Middle Aged

Many middle-aged women are up against eating disorders which have been brought about thanks to various pressures and stresses. These causal factors include: divorce proceedings, pecuniary issues and the loss of an important person in their lives at that critical juncture.

It used to be assumed that eating disorders were the province of the youth who were confused about life and undergoing the raging hormones of adolescence. Yet novel research points out that over 3% women in their 40s and 50s are prone to eating disorders.

One in 30 females in their 15th and 30th year have eating problems. These run the gamut from anorexia to bulimia and binge eating. There remains the dark figure of sufferers who may be silent regarding their disease which dares not speak its name.

Over 5300 women in the UK were examined in the latest study. They were in their 40s and 50s. Over 15% had encountered a bout with an eating disorder during their lives. 3% had even encountered one within the past 365 days.

Many women had spoken out regarding their eating problems for the first time. They had been reluctant to discuss this personal issue up until then. Mostly women tend to hide their eating disorders and do not seek any professional help regarding it.

Among some of the factors that cause eating disorders may be included: a difficult childhood, parental conflict, stressful life events, bonding with authority figures gone wrong and last but not least sexual abuse.

Unhappiness and misery especially during the formative years of childhood stood out as the real culprit in the onset of these eating disorders, according to the Mirror.

The figures are pretty high and point to a glitch within society’s structure. Many females in their mature years seem to be falling through the cracks. Most of these women do not seek proper treatment for what is a serious issue.

Greater awareness needs to be generated regarding this problem. Not all people overcome their eating disorders. Many get fixated in them to their detriment. The stigma attached to eating disorders is one of the main reasons these mature females refuse to seek help.