Justin Bieber Comments About Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Relationship

I cannot say that I saw Selena Gomez and The Weeknd coming out as a couple. With Selena having just returned from recreational facility after treatment for her Lupus and The Weeknd having broken up with Bella Hadid but still hanging out with her in Paris; everyone thought that he will eventually get back with her.

So imagine my surprise along with so many others when both the artists stepped out in Santa Monica after a dinner date and put some heavy, clingy PDA to be captured by the paparazzi. Selena and The Weeknd hung on to each other and kissed every now and then and the pictures went viral.

Bella Hadid showed her disapproval by unfollowing Selena on Instagram. Bella’s sources also reported that the model felt betrayed by Selena for moving in on her former boyfriend in such a short time. Selena and The Weekend’s sources have confirmed that the stars have been dating a while.

One other former flame thinks something else of the relationship. Justin Bieber, Selena’s on again off again beau from 2011 to 2015 had a few things to say about her new interest in The Weekend.

According to him, Selena was just using The Weekend as a publicity stunt. According to TMZ, he said that Selena was only using The Weekend for promotion.

Many sources know that Selena is working on some new music with The Weeknd and according to Justin, Selena is posing with him just to promote whatever music they collaborate on.

He also claimed that this is not the first time 24 years old former child star is pulling this stunt. He said that Selena started to hang out with any male star that she wanted to collaborate with and promote their music.

He said that she had done so with Nick Jonas, Zedd, him and now The Weeknd seemed to be the next one in line. We will have to see how much truth there is in Justin’s claims.