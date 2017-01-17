 
 

Justin Bieber Comments About Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Relationship

Posted: Jan 17 2017, 8:12am CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Justin Bieber Comments About Selena Gomez and The Weeknd Relationship
Getty Images
  • Justin Bieber Comments about Selena Gomez Relationship with The Weeknd
 

Justin Bieber comments about the new relationship between Selena Gomez and The Weeknd and claims to know what Selena’s intentions are

I cannot say that I saw Selena Gomez and The Weeknd coming out as a couple. With Selena having just returned from recreational facility after treatment for her Lupus and The Weeknd having broken up with Bella Hadid but still hanging out with her in Paris; everyone thought that he will eventually get back with her. 

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

So imagine my surprise along with so many others when both the artists stepped out in Santa Monica after a dinner date and put some heavy, clingy PDA to be captured by the paparazzi. Selena and The Weeknd hung on to each other and kissed every now and then and the pictures went viral.

Bella Hadid showed her disapproval by unfollowing Selena on Instagram. Bella’s sources also reported that the model felt betrayed by Selena for moving in on her former boyfriend in such a short time. Selena and The Weekend’s sources have confirmed that the stars have been dating a while. 

One other former flame thinks something else of the relationship. Justin Bieber, Selena’s on again off again beau from 2011 to 2015 had a few things to say about her new interest in The Weekend.

According to him, Selena was just using The Weekend as a publicity stunt. According to TMZ, he said that Selena was only using The Weekend for promotion.

Many sources know that Selena is working on some new music with The Weeknd and according to Justin, Selena is posing with him just to promote whatever music they collaborate on.

He also claimed that this is not the first time 24 years old former child star is pulling this stunt. He said that Selena started to hang out with any male star that she wanted to collaborate with and promote their music.

He said that she had done so with Nick Jonas, Zedd, him and now The Weeknd seemed to be the next one in line. We will have to see how much truth there is in Justin’s claims.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Shoot for Cameo in Ocean’s Eight

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Shoot for Cameo in Ocean’s Eight

22 minutes ago

Ed Sheeran Breaks Spotify Records

Ed Sheeran Breaks Spotify Records

19 hours ago, 12:54pm CST

Katy Perry Throws Orlando Bloom a 40th Birthday Bash

Katy Perry Throws Orlando Bloom a 40th Birthday Bash

20 hours ago, 11:55am CST

Selena Gomez Did Not Tease New Music on Instagram

Selena Gomez Did Not Tease New Music on Instagram

20 hours ago, 11:30am CST

Eating Disorders are Affecting More Women in Middle Aged

Eating Disorders are Affecting More Women in Middle Aged

7 minutes ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

13 minutes ago

Mysterious Lights Spotted Near ISS

Mysterious Lights Spotted Near ISS

35 minutes ago

Deadly Superbug Resistant to All Antibiotics More Widespread in US Than Previously Thought

Deadly Superbug Resistant to All Antibiotics More Widespread in US Than Previously Thought

48 minutes ago

Eugene Cernan, Last Man to Walk on Moon, Dies

Eugene Cernan, Last Man to Walk on Moon, Dies

49 minutes ago

Japan might be left behind in the autonomous car realm

Japan might be left behind in the autonomous car realm

1 hour ago

MacBook Pro expected to get Intel Kaby Lake processor upgrade

MacBook Pro expected to get Intel Kaby Lake processor upgrade

1 hour ago

Solar System&#039;s Biggest Gravity Wave Spotted on Venus

Solar System's Biggest Gravity Wave Spotted on Venus

2 hours ago

Upside is a new business travel booking service that gives discounts and free gift cards

Upside is a new business travel booking service that gives discounts and free gift cards

2 hours ago

Darkness and Cold Killed the Dinosaurs After Asteroid Impact

Darkness and Cold Killed the Dinosaurs After Asteroid Impact

2 hours ago

Japanese bus empire caters to Taiwanese tourists

Japanese bus empire caters to Taiwanese tourists

2 hours ago


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Latest Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Shoot for Cameo in Ocean’s Eight

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Shoot for Cameo in Ocean’s Eight

22 minutes ago

Ed Sheeran Breaks Spotify Records

Ed Sheeran Breaks Spotify Records

19 hours ago, 12:54pm CST

Katy Perry Throws Orlando Bloom a 40th Birthday Bash

Katy Perry Throws Orlando Bloom a 40th Birthday Bash

20 hours ago, 11:55am CST

Selena Gomez Did Not Tease New Music on Instagram

Selena Gomez Did Not Tease New Music on Instagram

20 hours ago, 11:30am CST

More Latest Celebrity News Stories



Latest News

Eating Disorders are Affecting More Women in Middle Aged

Eating Disorders are Affecting More Women in Middle Aged

7 minutes ago

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

13 minutes ago

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Shoot for Cameo in Ocean’s Eight

Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner Shoot for Cameo in Ocean’s Eight

22 minutes ago

Mysterious Lights Spotted Near ISS

Mysterious Lights Spotted Near ISS

35 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.