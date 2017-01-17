Margot Robbie Undergoes Transformation for her Upcoming Biopic I, Tonya

Margot Robbie is dedicating herself to playing her new role in the biopic about the disgraced 90s’ skater Tonya Harding. It will be a complete shift from her bat wielding super villain Harley Quinn whom she portrayed perfectly in the DC Suicide Squad.

The actress is signed on to play the role again in David Ayer’s Gotham City Sirens but for now she is concentrating on looking and acting like Tonya.

The first challenge for any actor to play a real life person is the appearance and in her recent on-shoot photos, Margot seemed to have accomplished that feat successfully.

In a recent video, posted by TMZ, Margot skated on the ice and looked perfect. It was however, her post-disgrace photos that have stunned all Margot fans.

Margot was captured on camera on-shoot wearing a fat suit that added pounds to the actress, a frizzy hairstyle, a bulky white and blue sweater with 90s jeans which make her look anything but hot like we are used to seeing her. Margot seems to be finding herself in a whole new persona and we can only hope that it translates well on-screen.

Margot is playing Tonya Harding and story of the biopic revolves around the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships in which Harding's husband Jeff Gillooly and a bodyguard and her bodyguard Shawn Eckhardt hired a man named Shane Stant to attack Nancy Kerrigan so she couldn't compete in that year's Winter Olympics.

It later became public that Harding was involved in the planning of the assault, and it resulted in her being banned for life from competitive figure skating, among other punishments.

Gillooly took a plea bargain deal to testify against Harding and served some prison time, and the couple was divorced later that year. Sebastian Stan is set to play her husband Gillooly and Allison Janney is going to play LaVona Fay Golden, Harding’s mother.