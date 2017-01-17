Ram Super Bowl Ads are Predictable

The Super Bowl season each year is an excellent opportunity for franchises to introduce their new products. The Super Bowl is watched by millions of viewers all around America which is the reason companies religiously follow the season to showcase their ads.

Most of the automakers make sure that they tease or introduce new vehicles through the Super Bowl advertising system as well.

Ram also went with the rest and showcased a new advertisement in this year’s Super Bowl season. The new and first ad of the season showcases its new products but the predictable thing in this ad is that it’s pretty boring, according to AutoBlog.

Please don’t think that they lack in any kind of thing but the real problem here is that they don’t have any kind of excitement factor associated with them.

The season offers 30 seconds spots to all the companies for advertisement. These are aired during the Super Bowl LI. They deal with the ads which mostly are based on themes of trucks and the way they are made stronger for American people.

The company has made two of these ads. The first one showcases the lighthearted and kindhearted spirit of the Ram truck. The truck is shown pulling tree with it off the road and towing a church to its new pastoral home.

The narrative that runs in the background speak of truck’s agility, strength and assistance that can help community.

According to this advertisement, this Ram will be stronger and efficient than ever.

The second ad showcases the family side paired with its Ram where a family is shown taking help from the truck by plowing through snow. There might be new commercials to come as they tend to make them until a vehicle is properly launched in market.