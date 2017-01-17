 
 

Xbox Makes Surge In Second Half Of 2016

Posted: Jan 17 2017, 11:47am CST

 

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Over three years after its debut, Microsoft's Xbox One still has some of the strongest sales in the field. The Redmond Company had its biggest month ever for Xbox One sales in the US.  Xbox One was also the top selling console throughout the second half of 2016, easily besting Sony's Playstation 4. This all comes after the release of the Xbox One S in August.

“December was the biggest month ever for Xbox One sales in the U.S. and Xbox One was the only eighth generation console with year-over-year growth, according to NPD,” Xbox marketing exec Mike Nichols said in a statement. “In addition, Xbox One was the top-selling console over the second half of 2016, following the announcement of Xbox One S at E3. In November and December we saw Xbox Live engagement reach an all-time high of 3.9 billion hours, up 23 percent compared to 2015 driven by fan excitement for the greatest games lineup.”

The surge comes from the release of the new Xbox One S and popular games like “Halo 5: Guardians,” “Gears of War 4,” and “Titanfall 2.”

It is promising for the gaming industry, which has been facing some struggles amid mobile gaming.

Sony announced earlier this month that they have sold 53.4 million PS4 console since November 2013. Sony has outpaced both of them on a month-to-month comparison up until recently. They sold 6.2 million PS4 units according to GeekWire, which is 500,000 more than last season.

It has been a horse race of sorts between the companies. Microsoft rolled out the smaller and more advanced Xbox One S in August with Sony releasing the slimmed down and more powerful PS4 in October.

Microsoft will also release Project Scorpio, “the most powerful console ever built,” later this year. They will compete with Nintendo Switch as well, adding another contender to the sales.

