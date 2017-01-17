2017 Toyota Yaris Revealed Ahead of Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

Toyota has released a video through which it has officially revealed its 2017 Yaris. The new model will also follow the hybrid transmission like that of the current model. The car has been revealed fully by Toyota weeks ahead of its official debut in Geneva Motor Show.

The car is named Vitz in Japanese market and the Asian market all around. The overall look of the new model looks pretty much the same as that of the current one. Although it has gotten a new major change that Aygo’s X motif across its face.

The rear lights of the model are extend horizontally as well as compared to the older models. The video released by Toyota also showcases the fact that it will be a both five door and three door car as per like the previous models.

There was a text accompanied with the video as well which stated that the new model will be offered in hybrid powertrain as well. The car is the only hybrid supermini offered currently in market by company.

Toyota has claimed that it has the ability to achieve 97.1 mpg which is 20mpg more than that of Suzuki Swift hybrid which was recently offered in Japan. It is not confirmed yet if the Yaris will come with a plug-in option like that of Prius or not.

Another video was released which declared the fact that 2017 Yaris has gotten 20mm longer and 10 mm lower than the current model. it has a wheelbase of 2510mm, according to AutoCar.

The new 2017 Yaris will weigh 1010kg in petrol engine and 1110 kg in hybrid transmission. This makes it 30-40 kg lighter than before which will surely be a great thing for speed and handling.