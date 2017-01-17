 
 

Airbus Flying Car Prototype Coming By End Of This Year

Posted: Jan 17 2017, 11:55am CST | by , in News | Cars & Vehicles

 

Airbus Flying Car Prototype Coming by End of This Year
  • Airbus to Come with a Prototype of a Flying Car by End of This Year
 

The Flying cars might become a reality in near future

Many companies have been working pretty hard to make the automobile industry better. This is the reason that innovations tend to keep on appearing in the realm of transport industry.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Commercials & Advertisers

It looks like Air bus has decided to give a chance to the fantasy of every car lover. They are going to work on a prototype of a flying car. When this is not the first time that a flying car prototype is attempted by any company, but this one looks pretty legit for sure. The reason behind is that Airbus is making sure that the prototype is practical and goes off for immediate production if approved. 

Air bus’s E3 Project Vahana team is currently working on a prototype pf a piloted flying vehicle for individual passengers or cargo. This prototype talks about the facility of flying for people who would want to go nearby places but in a more time saving way.

They would be able to park their cars on designated placed or helipads from where, they will be taken to their destinations in air buses. The project was subjected for prototype approval last year and is still in working but a proper planning for such kind of huge project will surely take some time. 

The CEO of Airbus A3 branch Lysoff said that most of the technology required in the project is under its way. The batteries such as motors, avionics and other recent technology can be easily gathered through Silicon Velley and other places. 

The prototype of this sorts will not only be able to fly but will be powered electronically too. This will surely be a huge revolution for aviation field. The car sharing facility will be offered through this service too. 

Comments

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

2017 Toyota Yaris Revealed Ahead of Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2017 Toyota Yaris Revealed Ahead of Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

Trump threatens 35% tax on BMW for cars made in Mexico and imported to US

Trump threatens 35% tax on BMW for cars made in Mexico and imported to US

1 day ago, 5:05am CST

Why Uber is bullish on Carpooling, Ride-sharing in India

Why Uber is bullish on Carpooling, Ride-sharing in India

2 days ago, 3:41am CST

Nissan Chooses London to Test Autonomous Nissan Leaf

Nissan Chooses London to Test Autonomous Nissan Leaf

3 days ago, 2:05pm CST

Will the Xbox Scorpio Come Out Sooner or Later?

Will the Xbox Scorpio Come Out Sooner or Later?

16 minutes ago

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016

1 hour ago

Humans Arrived in North America a Lot Earlier than We Thought

Humans Arrived in North America a Lot Earlier than Thought

1 hour ago

Ram Super Bowl Ads are Predictable

Ram Super Bowl Ads are Predictable

1 hour ago

Ice Crack Shuts Down UK Antarctic Base

Ice Crack Shuts Down UK Antarctic Base

1 hour ago

Margot Robbie Undergoes Transformation for her Upcoming Biopic I, Tonya

Margot Robbie Undergoes Transformation for her Upcoming Biopic I, Tonya

1 hour ago

Leopard Shark Switches from Sexual to Asexual Reproduction

Leopard Shark Switches from Sexual to Asexual Reproduction

2 hours ago

Zoe Kravitz Talks About Leta Lestrange Role in Fantastic Beasts 2

Zoe Kravitz Talks About Leta Lestrange Role in Fantastic Beasts 2

3 hours ago

Can Marijuana Treat Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms?

Can Marijuana Treat Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms?

3 hours ago

Tom Hardy Wants Christopher Nolan to Direct the Next James Bond Movie

Tom Hardy Wants Christopher Nolan to Direct the Next James Bond Movie

3 hours ago

One in Five Killer Heart Attacks Caused by Depression

One in Five Killer Heart Attacks Caused by Depression

4 hours ago


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Cars & Vehicles

2017 Toyota Yaris Revealed Ahead of Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2017 Toyota Yaris Revealed Ahead of Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

Trump threatens 35% tax on BMW for cars made in Mexico and imported to US

Trump threatens 35% tax on BMW for cars made in Mexico and imported to US

1 day ago, 5:05am CST

Why Uber is bullish on Carpooling, Ride-sharing in India

Why Uber is bullish on Carpooling, Ride-sharing in India

2 days ago, 3:41am CST

Nissan Chooses London to Test Autonomous Nissan Leaf

Nissan Chooses London to Test Autonomous Nissan Leaf

3 days ago, 2:05pm CST

More Cars &amp; Vehicles Stories



Latest News

Will the Xbox Scorpio Come Out Sooner or Later?

Will the Xbox Scorpio Come Out Sooner or Later?

16 minutes ago

2017 Toyota Yaris Revealed Ahead of Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2017 Toyota Yaris Revealed Ahead of Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

1 hour ago

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016

1 hour ago

Humans Arrived in North America a Lot Earlier than We Thought

Humans Arrived in North America a Lot Earlier than Thought

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.