Airbus Flying Car Prototype Coming by End of This Year

Many companies have been working pretty hard to make the automobile industry better. This is the reason that innovations tend to keep on appearing in the realm of transport industry.

It looks like Air bus has decided to give a chance to the fantasy of every car lover. They are going to work on a prototype of a flying car. When this is not the first time that a flying car prototype is attempted by any company, but this one looks pretty legit for sure. The reason behind is that Airbus is making sure that the prototype is practical and goes off for immediate production if approved.

Air bus’s E3 Project Vahana team is currently working on a prototype pf a piloted flying vehicle for individual passengers or cargo. This prototype talks about the facility of flying for people who would want to go nearby places but in a more time saving way.

They would be able to park their cars on designated placed or helipads from where, they will be taken to their destinations in air buses. The project was subjected for prototype approval last year and is still in working but a proper planning for such kind of huge project will surely take some time.

The CEO of Airbus A3 branch Lysoff said that most of the technology required in the project is under its way. The batteries such as motors, avionics and other recent technology can be easily gathered through Silicon Velley and other places.

The prototype of this sorts will not only be able to fly but will be powered electronically too. This will surely be a huge revolution for aviation field. The car sharing facility will be offered through this service too.