 
 

Will The Xbox Scorpio Come Out Sooner Or Later?

Posted: Jan 17 2017, 12:38pm CST | by , in News | Gaming

 

Will the Xbox Scorpio Come Out Sooner or Later?
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The release date of the Xbox One Scorpio, better known as Project Scorpio remains shrouded in mystery as Microsoft hasn't made any specific announcements about when the gaming console will be unveiled in full. The high-spec Project Scorpio was announced last year at E3, but there has been little fanfare from the company about it - online, people have been eagerly anticipating what the quiet could mean.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

Phil Spencer, Xbox boss, was asked when fans could expect the device to be fully unveiled and whether it would be around E3 in June. Although the company knows that people are not so patiently waiting, they remain unsure about any specific dates.

"Honestly not sure yet but I know people want this," Spencer told one fan, according to Express.

Previously, they'd announced a holiday 2017release, but then there was talk of an earlier release thanks to faster development and rival consoles.

Still, the late release is more likely. Spencer still promised that the console will be well worth the wait.

When asked how Scorpio was doing, Spencer said: "Absolutely, great that our 1st party teams are getting engines up and tuned, great progress across studios, platform and hw."

There were some fan fears that the Scorpio was going to be more like a PC and not a console, Spencer replied: "That's not what Scorpio is. It's a console." He followed it up with: "No, the console experience is different from PC imo, and XB1, XB1S, Scorpio etc are consoles."

The Xbox One Scorpio is being called the most powerful console ever created, with 6 teraflops of GPU with VR and 4k gaming.

It is so powerful that Microsoft is actually a little afraid of it, according to one professional who recently got a dig in at the company: "I think there are a lot of caveats they're giving customers right now around 4K. They're talking about checkerboard rendering and up-scaling and things like that. They're going to be able to decide to take that six teraflops of power and do what they think is best for their game. But I know that 4.2 teraflops is not enough to do true 4K."

Guess we will have to wait and see. Until then, you can check out our Xbox Scorpio guide here.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016

51 minutes ago

Pokemon Go: Legendary Birds Update

Pokemon Go: Legendary Birds Update

1 day ago, 12:18pm CST

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Launch with Nintendo Switch

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Launch with Nintendo Switch

3 days ago, 2:13pm CST

Nintendo Switch Resellers Already Pop-Up

Nintendo Switch Resellers Already Pop-Up

3 days ago, 1:56pm CST

Airbus Flying Car Prototype Coming by End of This Year

Airbus Flying Car Prototype Coming by End of This Year

43 minutes ago

2017 Toyota Yaris Revealed Ahead of Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2017 Toyota Yaris Revealed Ahead of Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

49 minutes ago

Humans Arrived in North America a Lot Earlier than We Thought

Humans Arrived in North America a Lot Earlier than Thought

53 minutes ago

Ram Super Bowl Ads are Predictable

Ram Super Bowl Ads are Predictable

58 minutes ago

Ice Crack Shuts Down UK Antarctic Base

Ice Crack Shuts Down UK Antarctic Base

1 hour ago

Margot Robbie Undergoes Transformation for her Upcoming Biopic I, Tonya

Margot Robbie Undergoes Transformation for her Upcoming Biopic I, Tonya

1 hour ago

Leopard Shark Switches from Sexual to Asexual Reproduction

Leopard Shark Switches from Sexual to Asexual Reproduction

1 hour ago

Zoe Kravitz Talks About Leta Lestrange Role in Fantastic Beasts 2

Zoe Kravitz Talks About Leta Lestrange Role in Fantastic Beasts 2

2 hours ago

Can Marijuana Treat Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms?

Can Marijuana Treat Multiple Sclerosis Symptoms?

2 hours ago

Tom Hardy Wants Christopher Nolan to Direct the Next James Bond Movie

Tom Hardy Wants Christopher Nolan to Direct the Next James Bond Movie

3 hours ago

One in Five Killer Heart Attacks Caused by Depression

One in Five Killer Heart Attacks Caused by Depression

3 hours ago


Featured News

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

$299.99 Nintendo Switch On Sale March 3, Pre-order Now

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

Pre-order of Nintendo Switch Starts Friday at Nintendo Store

 
The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

The Best Super Bowl TV Deals 2017

New Gibbon Species Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker

New Gibbon Species is Named after Star Wars’ Luke Skywalker




Gaming

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016

51 minutes ago

Pokemon Go: Legendary Birds Update

Pokemon Go: Legendary Birds Update

1 day ago, 12:18pm CST

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Launch with Nintendo Switch

Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to Launch with Nintendo Switch

3 days ago, 2:13pm CST

Nintendo Switch Resellers Already Pop-Up

Nintendo Switch Resellers Already Pop-Up

3 days ago, 1:56pm CST

More Gaming Stories



Latest News

Airbus Flying Car Prototype Coming by End of This Year

Airbus Flying Car Prototype Coming by End of This Year

43 minutes ago

2017 Toyota Yaris Revealed Ahead of Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

2017 Toyota Yaris Revealed Ahead of Global Debut at Geneva Motor Show

49 minutes ago

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016

Xbox Makes Surge in Second Half of 2016

51 minutes ago

Humans Arrived in North America a Lot Earlier than We Thought

Humans Arrived in North America a Lot Earlier than Thought

53 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

Find all Super Bowl 2017 commercials listed in our Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.