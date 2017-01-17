Will the Xbox Scorpio Come Out Sooner or Later?

The release date of the Xbox One Scorpio, better known as Project Scorpio remains shrouded in mystery as Microsoft hasn't made any specific announcements about when the gaming console will be unveiled in full. The high-spec Project Scorpio was announced last year at E3, but there has been little fanfare from the company about it - online, people have been eagerly anticipating what the quiet could mean.

Phil Spencer, Xbox boss, was asked when fans could expect the device to be fully unveiled and whether it would be around E3 in June. Although the company knows that people are not so patiently waiting, they remain unsure about any specific dates.

"Honestly not sure yet but I know people want this," Spencer told one fan, according to Express.

Previously, they'd announced a holiday 2017release, but then there was talk of an earlier release thanks to faster development and rival consoles.

Still, the late release is more likely. Spencer still promised that the console will be well worth the wait.

When asked how Scorpio was doing, Spencer said: "Absolutely, great that our 1st party teams are getting engines up and tuned, great progress across studios, platform and hw."

There were some fan fears that the Scorpio was going to be more like a PC and not a console, Spencer replied: "That's not what Scorpio is. It's a console." He followed it up with: "No, the console experience is different from PC imo, and XB1, XB1S, Scorpio etc are consoles."

The Xbox One Scorpio is being called the most powerful console ever created, with 6 teraflops of GPU with VR and 4k gaming.

It is so powerful that Microsoft is actually a little afraid of it, according to one professional who recently got a dig in at the company: "I think there are a lot of caveats they're giving customers right now around 4K. They're talking about checkerboard rendering and up-scaling and things like that. They're going to be able to decide to take that six teraflops of power and do what they think is best for their game. But I know that 4.2 teraflops is not enough to do true 4K."

Guess we will have to wait and see. Until then, you can check out our Xbox Scorpio guide here.