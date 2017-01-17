Drinking Coffee Could Mean You Age More Slowly

Stanford University School of Medicine scientists have found a connection between cardiovascular disease, systemic inflammation, and advancing aging with coffee consumption.

These scientists have analyzed blood samples, survey data, and medical records to look at over 100 participants in a multiyear study.

The study, which was published online in Nature Medicine, finds that the inflammatory process is a driver of cardiovascular disease and increased mortality. It also found that caffeine could counter the action of the nucleic-acid metabolites, which is why coffee drinkers may live longer than those who abstain.

“More than 90 percent of all noncommunicable diseases of aging are associated with chronic inflammation,” said the study’s lead author, David Furman, PhD, a consulting associate professor at the Stanford Institute for Immunity, Transplantation and Infection. “It’s also well-known that caffeine intake is associated with longevity,” Furman said. “Many studies have shown this association. We’ve found a possible reason for why this may be so.”

Mark Davis, PhD, a professor of microbiology and immunology and the director of the Stanford Institute for Immunity, Transplantation and Infection, shares senior authorship of the study with Benjamin Faustin, PhD, a cell biologist at the University of Bordeaux in France. Davis is also a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator.

“Our findings show that an underlying inflammatory process, which is associated with aging, is not only driving cardiovascular disease but is, in turn, driven by molecular events that we may be able to target and combat,” said Davis.

Most notably, the inflammatory mechanism was found to be only activated in some older study participants: those who drank coffee.

The researchers found that cells with caffeine were able to break down inflammation-triggering metabolites and preventing them from causing more inflammation in your body.

What that means is that there is a correlation between caffeine consumption and longevity.

“That something many people drink — and actually like to drink — might have a direct benefit came as a surprise to us,” said Davis, who noted that the study did not prove a causal link. “We didn’t give some of the mice coffee and the others decaf. What we’ve shown is a correlation between caffeine consumption and longevity. And we’ve shown more rigorously, in laboratory tests, a very plausible mechanism for why this might be so.”