 
 

Don't Touch These 5 Things This Flu Season

With flu season officially in full gear, it means that there are more germs out there than usual. It also means that people are going to be sneezing and touching things you touch, which means you can spread them to all of your things as well. With some areas seeing as many as 1,000 people hospitalized for the flu already, you have to learn where to touch and where to avoid, if you can.

According to American Family Care, the top five germiest places are:

 

  1. Debit card machines
  2. Community pens
  3. Hands
  4. Cell phones, tablets
  5. Gas pumps
The doctors recommend that if possible, you don't directly touch either an ATM or a gas pump handle. You can cover your hand with a glove, paper towel, or a tissue if need be. If you need a finger at the ATM, you should consider using your knuckle.

 

While it is rude to avoid a handshake, make sure to carry sanitizer or wash your hands as quickly as you can. Avoid letting too many people touch your phone or tablet. You can also purchase sanitizers for your phone.

