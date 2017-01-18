84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Rejected by Fox Because of the Wall

The best thing just happened 84 Lumber. The building material supplier is a first time Super Bowl advertiser. The announcement of the 84 Lumber Super Bowl commercial was surprising, but there have been smaller, less known companies before 84 Lumber that spent the big advertising Dollars on the Super Bowl.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

The 84 Lumber Super Bowl 2017 ad announcement got decent coverage, but now the company hit the jackpot. Fox reportedly has rejected the 84 Lumber Super Bowl 2017 ad because it is too political.

The 90-second 84 Lumber commercial, created by Pittsburgh-based agency Brunner is about recruitment and includes images of immigrants unable to cross the border due to "the wall." The wall is the hot trigger topic of President-elect Donal Trump. According to sources of Campaign, Fox does not like Trump's wall to be featured in a Super Bowl commercial.

Not all is lost though. The filming of the 84 Lumber Super Bowl 2017 ad is still underway. 84 Lumber tries to adjust the story of their ad to get approval from Fox.

"We’ve got a great story to tell about our company in our 90 seconds and are exploring many different ways to do that," said Smiley, in an email statement, 84 Lumber’s director of marketing, Amy Smiley stated to Campaign. "That’s why we’ve been working closely both with Brunner and Fox on how to best take advantage of all the platforms we have available to us."

This is the first little scandal of the upcoming Super Bowl. Go Daddy was notorious of getting their ads rejected by the Super Bowl TV broadcaster. Getting rejected is free PR for 84 Lumber and will make more Super Bowl viewers aware of their commercial.

84 Lumber operates more than 250 stores, component manufacturing plants, custom door shops, custom millwork shops, and engineered wood produc centers in 30 states, representing the top 130 markets in the country.