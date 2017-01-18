84 Lumber Super Bowl Commercial Rejected by Fox Because of the Wall

First time Super Bowl advertiser 84 Lumber gets stopped in its tracks by Fox.
The best thing just happened 84 Lumber. The building material supplier is a first time Super Bowl advertiser. The announcement of the 84 Lumber Super Bowl commercial was surprising, but there have been smaller, less known companies before 84 Lumber that spent the big advertising Dollars on the Super Bowl.
Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor
The 84 Lumber Super Bowl 2017 ad announcement got decent coverage, but now the company hit the jackpot. Fox reportedly has rejected the 84 Lumber Super Bowl 2017 ad because it is too political.
The 90-second 84 Lumber commercial, created by Pittsburgh-based agency Brunner is about recruitment and includes images of immigrants unable to cross the border due to "the wall." The wall is the hot trigger topic of President-elect Donal Trump. According to sources of Campaign, Fox does not like Trump's wall to be featured in a Super Bowl commercial.
Not all is lost though. The filming of the 84 Lumber Super Bowl 2017 ad is still underway. 84 Lumber tries to adjust the story of their ad to get approval from Fox.
"We’ve got a great story to tell about our company in our 90 seconds and are exploring many different ways to do that," said Smiley, in an email statement, 84 Lumber’s director of marketing, Amy Smiley stated to Campaign. "That’s why we’ve been working closely both with Brunner and Fox on how to best take advantage of all the platforms we have available to us."
The Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertiser list is growing. Find out who puts down the more than $5 million for a 30 second spot in the Super Bowl 2017 broadcast on Fox.
The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.
The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner.
Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.
I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.