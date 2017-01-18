 
 

Posted: Jan 18 2017, 1:49am CST

 

This story may contain affiliate links.

This Super Bowl 2017 TV Will Blow Away Your Friends
75-inch Sony XBR75X850D 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV
 

A big screen TV is an essential for a Super Bowl party. Take a look at this affordable high-end monster TV.

The Super Bowl 2017 is approaching fast. On Sunday, February 5 the two divisional champions will play in the Big Game in Houston. Superbowl is the perfect reason to by a new TV. Not just any TV. A TV as big as possible. We just have found the perfect Super Bowl TV that is huge, but still is priced within reason.

Don't Miss: Exclusive Video Reports from the CES 2017 Show Floor

The 75" Sony XBR75X850D 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV will blow away your friends in case you want to share the experience watching the Super Bowl on this 4K monster. The Sony XBR75X850D is on sale at amazon.com for $2,498 right now. This is one of the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals so far.

The Sony XBR75X850D features full 10-bit HDR, Android smart TV platform, 4 HDMI ports and a voice remote control. While there are 75" 4K TVs with better image quality on the market, these cost thousands of Dollars more.

The lower image quality stems from the fact that this is an edge-lit TV. The quality is though still impressive and lots of reviewers on Amazon are pleased with it. The below $2,500 price is what makes this Sony XBR75X850D the perfect Super Bowl TV.

Find out more about the 75" Sony XBR75X850D 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV on Amazon.

In case money is not of importance Super Bowl fans can splurge on the following big screen 4K TVs.

$6,998 85" Sony XBR85X850D 85-Inch 4K HDR Ultra HD Smart TV (2016 model)

$3,997.99 78" Samsung UN78KU7500 Curved 78-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2016 Model)

$3,497 75" LG 75UH8500 75-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV (2016 Model)

Find more affordable Super Bowl 2017 TV Deals.

The Super Bowl 2017 will take place in the NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. It is Fox's turn to broadcast the Super Bowl 2017. Pepsi is again the sponsor of the Super Bowl LI Halftime Show.

The full official title of the show between the first and second halftime is pretty long winded: Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show. In October the NFL already announced the Super Bowl LI half-time show performer. Lady Gaga will perform the Super Bowl 2017 Halftime Show.

The Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show is the most-watched musical event of the year. More than 116.5 million viewers in the U.S. watched last year's show. Super Bowl LI and Halftime Show will be broadcast by FOX Sports from NRG Stadium in Houston. Super Bowl LI marks Pepsi's fifth year as title sponsor of the Super Bowl Halftime Show and 15th year as an NFL partner. 

Find out everything to know about the Super Bowl LI in the Super Bowl 2017 Facts and browse the best Super Bowl 2017 TV deals.

I4U News will again like in previous years provide full coverage of the Super Bowl 51 ads. Take a look at the best Super Bowl ads from last year. Read the latest Super Bowl 2017 News.

